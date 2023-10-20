Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 Is Now Available On PlayStation 5

Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 is now available to play on PlayStation 5.

The official PlayStation Twitter account shared a reminder about the game earlier today.

This actually marks Insomniac’s third turn at the character, following both Marvel’s Spider-Man and Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales. Insomniac made an interesting turn with their version of the Marvel universe, by incorporating Miles Morales’ story into Peter Parker’s universe, without having to resort to alternate universe shenanigans.

Well, in a sense, this is Insomniac building their own universe, but without interacting with other universes. This affords Insomniac an opportunity to tell their own versions of these characters’ stories. And so, as we now know, with this one they have taken the opportunity to retell the black suit saga.

Insomniac also promises a mega event with the surprising revelation that an incredible amount of Spidey’s rogues gallery. Sony and Insomniac have already confirmed and teased the appearances of Venom, Kraven the Hunter, Sandman, The Lizard, and Mister Negative. There are a few more supervillains who appear as enemies for Peter and Miles, and also quite a few cameos, some of whom tease their possible appearances in future games. We won’t spoil those other villains here, but you can actually read about them over here instead.

Of course, Insomniac didn’t just make another movie or show or animated feature. Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 is a video game, and this one is Insomniac’s most critically acclaimed project yet. Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 has earned a Metacritic rating of 91 after 130 reviews.

Now, if you are going to buy and play the game today, you should know that Insomniac had made the sudden announcement that they will have a patch ready for the game at launch. However, this is not the dreaded stereotypical Day One Patch, and it won’t be needed to play the game. Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 is also an excellent game out of the box, and complete, as Insomniac sought to please physical collectors as much as they can.

No, the launch patch is coming because Insomniac was able to prepare several performance and graphical improvements in time for launch. Insomniac highly recommends that players with a disc also update their game so that they can play it at the level of quality that Insomniac intends players to have.

Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 also stands at a strange position for PlayStation, as the last original title for the PlayStation 5 that was announced and started development under former SIE CEO Andrew House. While we expect Sony to announce more first party titles in time, we are looking at a 2024 where no such game, or any first party game, is planned or announced for the PlayStation 5. It’s an uncertain future, but it’s also an opportunity for Sony to surprise us yet.