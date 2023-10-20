Marvel’s Spider-Man 2: Check Out All The New & Returning Villains [GALLERY]

Spider-Man 2 is packed with classic villains from the web-slinger’s deep roster of bad guys. If you’re eager to dig in and see all the villain bosses you’ll encounter with Peter Parker and Miles Morales, check them out in the full gallery below. Whether these villains appear as bosses or they’re teased for future encounters, we’ll list them and offer a (brief) explanation for those of you that don’t know who the heck these bad guys even are. There are a lot of fan-favorites appearing in Spider-Man 2, and even a few left-field inclusions we didn’t see coming. Here’s a quick look at Spider-Man’s massive rogues gallery.

All Villain Boss Fights

Here are all the villains you’ll actually battle in major boss fights. The bosses are surprisingly intense in Spider-Man 2, forcing your Spider-Man to be at the top of his game. Here are all the bosses in the order that they appear.

Sandman

Flint Marko, the Sandman, appears right at the start of Marvel’s Spider-Man 2. In this epic battle, you’ll track Sandman as he rampages through New York, fighting his sand clones and finally defeating him as the Spider-Men work together.

Kraven, The Hunter

The Eastern-European oligarch Kraven has been reimagined as the ultimate killer in Marvel’s Spider-Man 2. A cruel and calculating madman, this Kraven will stop at nothing to find his apex predator. He’s motivated only by the thrill of the hunt, and menaces Spider-Man throughout the game. You’ll battle him in two climactic (and extremely difficult) battles in the later portions of the game. You’ll need to practice your parrying skills if you want to overcome Kraven.

The Lizard

Dr. Curt Connors is introduced early in the story working for Oscorp. The good doctor is trying to get past his villainous transformation, but a peaceful life isn’t in the cards for Dr. Connors. After a deadly encounter with Kraven and the Hunters, the Lizard goes on a rampage of his own. The bloodthirsty lizard transforms into a massive beast, becoming more powerful than ever before.

Mister Negative

Mister Negative, one of the major antagonists of Marvel’s Spider-Man 1, makes a surprise return in the sequel. After an early prison break, Mister Negative is mysteriously on the loose in New York City. Miles Morales desperately wants to track him down and get revenge for the death of his father — a death that Mister Negative is personally responsible for. It isn’t until near the end at Miles and Mister Negative get their final confrontation.

Wraith

A gritty vigilante in New York, Wraith is the alter ego of former police detective Yuri — Peter Parker’s former contact on the NYPD. Wraith has transformed into a dark heroine, ready to kill if need be and is battling a twisted cultist called The Flame. Wraith isn’t really a villain, but Peter Parker will battle her in a climactic boss battle in a burning building. Like Kraven, Wraith is a martial arts master with a bag full of dirty tricks.

Mysterio

The master of illusion Quentin Beck appears fairly early in costume as his villainous alter-ego Mysterio! But he isn’t nearly as evil this time around. He’s reformed, selling virtual reality games called Mysteriums and offering fun challenges for Spider-Man. Quickly, Peter and Miles discover that all isn’t what it seems with the Mysteriums. By playing through all the challenges, Miles will unlock a secret boss battle against the skull-faced Mysterio himself.

Black Suit Spider-Man

With Venom revealed so early teasers for Marvel’s Spider-Man 2, we all assumed the black suit would be making an appearance. Eventually, Peter Parker gains access to the symbiote, gaining a creepy Black Suit and twisting his psyche to become more and more evil. Eventually, Miles Morales and Peter Parker have to throw down to rid Spider-Man of the evil influence of the alien symbiote.

Shriek

Here’s a villain we didn’t expect to see. During the final hours of the game, Venom goes on a destructive rampage through New York City, and chooses to transform Mary Jane into Shriek. This powerful Symbiote has long red hair and a killer scream, making her a totally unique (and tough) boss fight.

Venom

The main man himself. Venom only appears at the very end of the game, taking full control of Harry Osborn and enacting his plan to spread the symbiote across the globe. Venom is a hulking, powerful (and totally evil) alien version of Spider-Man.

All Villain Appearances

The rest of these villains appear briefly — or they’re teased — in the main story. Some make their final appearance here, while others will surely become important in future DLC, expansions or sequels.

Agent Venom

Harry Osborn helps Peter Parker in one mission dressed in a suit very reminiscent of Flash Thompson’s Agent Venom character.

Scorpion

The villainous Scorpion appears again in Marvel’s Spider-Man 2, sporting the same look as the original game. He’s another character on Kraven’s hunting list.

Black Cat

Black Cat appears briefly with a new outfit. As a target on Kraven’s list, Miles Morales tries to help her escape the city before the hunters close in.

Tombstone

Yet another target. This returning villain from the previous game has completely reformed, working at Coney Island. Tombstone needs Spider-Man’s help to avoid a grisly fate at the hands of Kraven.

Cletus Kassidy

Here’s a big one. Complete Peter Parker’s ‘The Flame‘ side-quests to discover that the psychopathic cult leader is none other than Cletus Kassidy. At the end of his story, he acquires his own symbiote sample, ensuring that we’ll be seeing Carnage in future DLC or expansions to Marvel’s Spider-Man 2.

Chameleon

Another surprise reveal. By completing the ‘Unidentifed Targets‘ side-quest, Peter will discover that Chameleon is on Kraven’s kill list. The nefarious spy master has once against changed his appearance, easily escaping both Kraven and the web-heads.

Prowler

A returning cameo, Miles’s Uncle Aaron returns with a series of side-quests. While Prowler never suits up, you can earn an outfit dedicated to the former thief. By completing his quests, you’ll also unlock a powerful stealth attack ability.

Norman Osborn

Norman Osborn has been a guillotine hanging over the Marvel’s Spider-Man series since the beginning, and with the ending of Marvel’s Spider-Man 2, it looks like we’re finally ready to pull the trigger on the Green Goblin. At the end of the game, Norman references a ‘G-Serum‘ and even teases a team-up with Doctor Octopus. Speaking of…

Dr. Octopus

Doctor Octopus returns in one of the ending teasers of Marvel’s Spider-man 2 and references his latest evil scheme — he calls it ‘The Final Chapter‘ — so we know whatever he’s planning, it’s going to be big. The man doesn’t fully suit up, but he basically promises a major villain role in the next sequel.