Marvel’s Spider-Man 2: All Spider-Bot Locations | Collectibles Guide

Out of the Spider-Verse.

The trickiest collectible in Spider-Man 2 are the Spider-Bots. These annoying hidden robots are found all over New York City, buzzing with a purple glow. Frustratingly, they don’t appear anywhere on your map even if you’ve discovered them. Finding them all is a real pain, so we’ve put together a guide showing where to find each set of Spider-Bots. Each district has 3-4 Spider-Bots to find, and finding them all leads to a very, very obscure secret. Complete the most arduous collect-a-thon and unlock the ‘Funky Wireless Protocols‘ trophy with the full locations guide below.

Spider-Bot Locations Guide

Spider-Bots are mysterious collectibles that appear all over the city in the mid-point of the story. Spider-Bots are the trickiest collectibles to find because they don’t appear on the map. Look for large purple scanning zones that appear like orbs. The Spider-Bot collectible is in the center of the large orb. There are 42 Spider-Bots total.

Spider-Bot #1: Harlem – On a tall apartment building near the border with Central Park.

Spider-Bot #2: Harlem – In the southwest park of Harlem, on a large neo-roman structure.

Spider-Bot #3: Harlem – On the west side of Harlem, there’s a large square park. Look on one of the apartment buildings with a huge mural on the side.

Spider-Bot #4: Upper West Side – In the northwest of the Upper West Side, find this on one of the tall buildings of Empire State University.

Spider-Bot #5: Upper West Side – Found on the side of a skyscraper near the par in the southwest corner of the district.

Spider-Bot #6: Upper West Side – On the top of a skyscraper in the southeast corner of the district.

Spider-Bot #7: Central Park – Found in the northwest corner of Central Park, under one of the bridges.

Spider-Bot #8: Central Park – On the rocks right in the center of Central Park.

Spider-Bot #9: Upper East Side – In the north, attached to a billboard at the top of a tall building. Near a building with a green dome.

Spider-Bot #10: Upper East Side – In the center of the district, attached to the side of a building near Avengers Tower.

Spider-Bot #11: Upper East Side – On the side of a skyscraper in the southwest corner of the district. It’s above a rooftop pool.

Spider-Bot #12: Hell’s Kitchen – On the smokestacks near the west waterfront.

Spider-Bot #13: Hell’s Kitchen – On a building with a strange device attached — find it on the northeast corner of the district, on the very edge.

Spider-Bot #14: Hell’s Kitchen – Attached to a church in the southeast corner of the district.

Spider-Bot #15: Hell’s Kitchen – Visible in the sky to the north of Madison Square Garden. Stand on a nearby skyscraper and web-launch yourself.

Spider-Bot #16: Midtown – At the south of the district, on the side of a gray building.

Spider-Bot #17: Midtown – On the side of a building in the northeast corner of the district.

Spider-Bot #18: Midtown – Found on top of the Empire State Building in the southern part of the district.

Spider-Bot #19: Greenwich – Automatically collected as you progress the story. Finding this Spider-Bot unlocks the rest as part of the main missions.

Spider-Bot #20: Greenwich – At the Modern Art Museum by the water in the northwest corner.

Spider-Bot #21: Greenwich – On a building at the north border of the district, above street art of J. Jonah Jameson.

Spider-Bot #22: Chinatown – On the west border, near where Greenwich and the Financial District meet. On the side of a building with a large mural.

Spider-Bot #23: Chinatown – Just south of the bridge to Williamsburg. From the taller building, glide and grab it out of the sky.

Spider-Bot #24: Chinatown – Right in the center of Chinatown.

Spider-Bot #25: Financial District – On the east side of the district, near the Damage Control building.

Spider-Bot #26: Financial District – In the center of the Financial District, at the large pavilion covered in sand with an orange building. The bot is floating in the sky.

Spider-Bot #27: Astoria – In the northwest of the district, there’s a small island. On the southern side of the island, look for a bot on an apartment building rooftop.

Spider-Bot #28: Astoria – On the mainland of the district, look in the northwest industrial park.

Spider-Bot #29: Astoria – Floating above the park on the west waterfront, near the bridge.

Spider-Bot #30: Astoria – On the tower of the train station in southeast Astoria.

Spider-Bot #31: Downtown Queens – On the back of a house in northeast Queens.

Spider-Bot #32: Downtown Queens – At the batting cages in the northwest of Queens, under the bridges.

Spider-Bot #33: Downtown Queens – In the southwest corner of Queens, on a rooftop near the bridge to Little Odessa.

Spider-Bot #34: Little Odessa – On one of the two dark gray industrial stacks in the northeast corner.

Spider-Bot #35: Little Odessa – At a construction site with a large yellow crane in the center-east side of Odessa.

Spider-Bot #36: Little Odessa – On the roof of a tall, mirrored glass building on the southwest waterfront.

Spider-Bot #37: Williamsburg – Floating high above the tall buildings in the southern part of the district.

Spider-Bot #38: Williamsburg – Search the northeast for a tower near the religious temple.

Spider-Bot #39: Downtown Brooklyn – On the side of a skyscraper in the northeast area of the district.

Spider-Bot #40: Downtown Brooklyn – Underneath the highway on the west side of the district, near where Sandman was defeated.

Spider-Bot #41: Downtown Brooklyn – Under the train tracks just north of Coney Island, in the southern part of the district.

Spider-Bot #42: Downtown Brooklyn – On the rooftop of one of the X-shaped buildings north of Coney Island.

After finding all 42 Spider-Bots, a new mission will appear on your map called ‘The Message‘ — go to the location in the Financial District. Go to the location and an interdimensional portal will appear, showing a strange character in low-poly called Delilah. She’ll take back all the Spider-Bots and mention Miguel, the main villain of ‘Into the Spider-Verse’. You’ll unlock ‘Funky Wireless Protocols‘ trophy for completing this last hidden mission.