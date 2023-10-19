Marvel’s Spider-Man 2: Photo Ops Collectibles Guide

The camera function on your phone is unlocked automatically at the very start of Spider-Man 2, and the original shutterbug can sell photos as one of many side-gigs. Photo Ops are your chance to show off your photography skills — there are interesting subjects to snap photos of, and they’re all over the city. You’ll need to find their locations to mark them on your map, and even if you’ve found the area, it isn’t always clear what you need to take a picture of. Below we’ll show you where to find all 23 photo opportunities and explain what you’re actually taking pictures of. Find them all to unlock the ‘New York, New York‘ trophy.

Photo Ops Guide

Photo Ops are picture opportunities for Spider-Man — after losing his job, he’ll get an offer to sell shots of New York to the newspaper. Photo ops are marked on your map with a turquoise icon and matching color in the game-world. After arriving at a Photo Op, you’ll need to find the right subject to snap a shot of.

To use your camera, swipe up on the PS5 controller. This will automatically bring up your camera. Search the area for something interesting. In the guide below, we’ll show exactly what you need to take pictures of. There are 22 Photo Ops.

Photo Op #1: Little Odessa – Automatically unlocked while completing the main story. You can’t miss the first photo op.

Photo Op #2: Little Odessa – In the north of Odessa. Look for two fighting mascots in cat costumes.

Photo Op #3: Little Odessa – In south central Odessa. Take a snap of the fresh vegetable market.

Photo Op #4: Downtown Queens – On the west side of Queens, near the waterfront. Take a picture of Jirji’s Hummus.

Photo Op #5: Astoria – In the northwest corner of the mainland. Take a shot of the masked luchador at the underground wrestling venue.

Photo Op #6: Astoria – On the northeast corner of the island. Snap a photo of the BBQ near the youth baseball fields.

Photo Op #7: Williamsburg – On a rooftop in Williamsburg, there’s a hidden party in a hollow water tank bar.

Photo Op #8: Downtown Brooklyn – In the northwest near the waterfront. From the street, look up at the Manhattan Bridge. All the citizens taking photos are a good clue.

Photo Op #9: Downtown Brooklyn – In the central west waterfront. There’s a party by the giant Sandman hand on the beach.

Photo Op #10: Downtown Brooklyn – At Coney Island in the southeast of the district. Near the Sea Food Restaurant, find the Hot Dog Champion challenging tourists to eating contests.

Photo Op #11: Financial District – On the southern edge of the Financial District, at the park on the waterfront. Find a taxi accident where the car has crushed someone’s bike on the road.

Photo Op #12: Chinatown – Near the west border with Greenwich. Snap a picture of the chess game near the Basketball courts.

Photo Op #13: Chinatown – In the northeast near the waterfront. Take a picture of the crowd around the Taiyaki Cart.

Photo Op #14: Greenwich – By the large park in the south. Take a picture of the barker yelling about the time. He’s near a black van with gold rims.

Photo Op #15: Greenwich – In the center north of the district. There’s a colorful mural on the rooftop.

Photo Op #16: Midtown – In the center north, northeast of Time’s Square. At Radio City Music Hall, you can find a performer practicing outside.

Photo Op #17: Midtown – Just north of Time’s Square. Take a picture of the protest outside Oscorp.

Photo Op #18: Hell’s Kitchen – Right next to Madison Square Garden. In the square to the north, across the street, you’ll find people playing music.

Photo Op #19: Upper West Side – On the rooftops, you’ll find a pair of Spider-Man impersonators.

Photo Op #20: Central Park – In the north area of the park, find a person with alien conspiracy theory boards by the walkway.

Photo Op #21: Central Park – Located in the south, near the stone pavilion archway. Find a party with performers breakdancing.

Photo Op #22: Upper East Side – Take a picture of people playing tennis on the roof.

Photo Op #23: Harlem – Located at the basketball courts, take a picture of the basketball game.

For finding all 23 photo ops, you’ll unlock the ‘New York, New York‘ trophy.