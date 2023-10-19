Marvel’s Spider-Man 2: Marko’s Memories Collectibles Guide

Right at the start of Spider-Man 2, you’ll have to deal with a rampaging Flint Marko — the Sandman. After the battle is over, both Spider-Men will discover strange crystals scattered all over the city where more of Sandman’s copies will spawn. To clear the area, you’ll need to find each crystal and smash it. Destroying the Crystals also reveals why Flint went on a rampage in the first place. You can help Sandman put his mind back together and make the city safer. You’ll just need to find them. There are 13 Marko’s Memories on the map. Here’s where to find each one.

Marko’s Memories Guide

Marko’s Memories are crystal remnants of Flint Marko, the Sandman. These areas are marked with a huge cloud of sand. Defeat the Sandman clones and destroy the crystal to unlock one of Marko’s memories. Each Marko’s Memories you complete will unlock x5 City Tokens. There are 13 Marko’s Memories total. The first Marko’s Memories is unlocked automatically early in the story after defeating Flint Marko. You can’t miss it.

Marko’s Memories #1: Financial District – Collected automatically as you progress the story. Occurs very early in the game.

Marko’s Memories #2: Financial District – In the far south of the Financial District. Found at the fountain park on the waterside.

Marko’s Memories #3: Financial District – On the southeast waterfront. Look on the top of a tall building.

Marko’s Memories #4: Financial District – On the northern border of the Financial District. Located in the alley between mid-sized buildings.

Marko’s Memories #5: Chinatown – On the southwest border of Chinatown near the edge connected to the Financial District. Look in an alley.

Marko’s Memories #6: Chinatown – In the north-center of Chinatown. On the rooftops of the square.

Marko’s Memories #7: Greenwich – On the west side of Greenwich. This small district only has one Marko’s Memories and a handful of collectibles. Found in the basketball court.

Marko’s Memories #8: Midtown – One is on the southwest border of Midtown. Found in another alley on ground level.

Marko’s Memories #9: Midtown – Located on the east side of the district. Found on a skyscraper visible from the Colexco building.

Marko’s Memories #10: Central Park – On the southern edge of Central Park. You can’t miss it. Found near the pond.

Marko’s Memories #11: Little Odessa – Visible from the north bridge of Little Odessa, in the northwest corner of the map. On the rooftop of the industrial park.

Marko’s Memories #12: Williamsburg – Near the east waterfront. Found on another abandoned industrial building.

Marko’s Memories #13: Downtown Brooklyn – Right in the center of the district. In this alley, you’ll also encounter regular criminals checking out the crystals.

Marko’s Memories #14: Downtown Brooklyn – Found where the battle with Marko ended. Go to the beach in the west of Downtown Brooklyn to find the final crystal. It automatically appears on your map after finding the others.

Using this crystal will progress the ‘Remember‘ mission. This leads into a special world where you’ll explore Marko’s memories. Getting the last crystal, you’ll be able to deliver the statue to Marko’s daughter. This completes the side-story with Marko.