Marvel’s Spider-Man 2: You Know What To Do Trophy Guide

There’s a secret trophy waiting for players that want to fully explore New York City in Marvel’s Spider-Man 2. By visiting a specific location with Peter, you’ll unlock the ‘You Know What To Do‘ trophy. This location is actually essential for both Peter and Miles, and each one gets unique interactions depending on your specific point in the story. Learn all about this awesome little Easter egg that’s actually extremely depressing below.

Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 drops the Spider-Men in an expanded New York City, allowing your heroes to explore sections of Queens, Brooklyn and more as you weigh the responsibilities of being super-heroes with their daily lives. Trouble begins fast, as Kraven and his gang of killer Hunters descend on the city in search of the perfect prey. As Peter and Miles, you’ll team up and swap instantly any time to face different kinds of threats. While the heroes play very similarly, they each have unique abilities — and unique quests — that are tailored to their spider-personas. And one of these little interactions can be done with both heroes. You’ll just have to talk to the dead to discover more.

You Know What To Do Trophy

To earn this trophy, go to the cemetery in the northwest corner of Harlem. There, you can find May Parker and Ben Parker’s graves. This is where Uncle Ben and Aunt May are buried. Approach the graves as Peter. Depending on the point in the story, Peter will say different things when approaching the grave — telling May what’s going on with his life.

Approaching the grave with Peter will automatically unlock the trophy. That’s all it takes! If you’re a casual fan or new to Spider-Man 2, Aunt May died at the end of Marvel’s Spider-Man 1, a victim of the Devil’s Breath Virus. With only one sample of the cure available, Peter has to choose whether to save Aunt May or save all of New York. Naturally, he can’t save Aunt May. Aunt May is his rock — his surrogate parent. The same goes for Uncle Ben, that man that famously teaches Spider-Man that “With great power, comes great responsibility.” We wouldn’t have Spider-Man without Uncle Ben.

While visiting the cemetery, there’s more to discover.

You can also find Jefferson Davis’s grave. This is where Miles’s dad is buried.

Both graves are marked with a white dot icon, in the north side of the cemetery. Swing over to the area west of the church to find them.

Like Peter, Miles has his own unique statements when visiting Jefferson Davis’s grave.

While we haven’t tested this, it may be possible to unlock the same trophy with Miles Morales. His storyline in Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 is tightly connected to the death of his father, Jefferson Davis. Depending on what part of the game you’re in, Peter and Miles have different voice lines as they talk about their lives. Be sure to visit often to hear what the Spider-Men have to say.