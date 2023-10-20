Marvel’s Spider-Man 2: Just Let Go & Home Run! Trophy Guide

Revisit a lost friend and run the diamond in Marvel’s Spider-Man 2. Learn how to unlock two more Easter egg trophies in New York City. It’s an even bigger map this time around, but if you check out important areas from previous games, you can find something secret and special. Visiting a specific cathedral leads to a lost memorial from a previous game. Another is just a fun little Easter egg with Peter Parker. We won’t get into all the details here — scroll down to learn how to unluck each trophy. We’ve got screenshots and map locations to make inching your way to that Platinum easier.

Just Let Go Trophy

This hidden trophy is located in the Financial District — find it at the Cathedral marked on the map above. Land on the tower and check the back — look for a white dot. You’ll find a blue cube. Interact with it using Miles Morales to unlock the ‘Just Let Go‘ trophy.

What is this thing? The blue cube is a Science Trophy earned by Phin, a friend of Miles Morales introduced in Spider-Man: Miles Morales. In that game, Miles and Phin worked together to win the award at a science convention — the same convention where Miles could originally meet Peter Parker and Otto Octavius. Miles and Phin had a shared pride in the trophy.

In the game, Phin became the villainous Tinkerer — a scientist that utilized programmable matter to arm a group called The Underground. This criminal organization fought to destroy the Roxxon corporation, but in trying to destroy the NuForm reactor generator under Harlem, she inadvertently put the entire neighborhood at risk. Miles had to fight her to stop the detonation, leading to her death. The tiny trophy they shared is one way Miles can still remember Phin in Marvel’s Spider-Man 2.

Home Run! Trophy

For this hidden trophy, travel to the baseball field near Coney Island, in the south of Downtown Brookyln. At the baseball diamond, you can unlock a fun secret trophy. You may be able to use both Spider-Men, but Peter Parker is how we confirmed this Easter egg.

On the baseball diamond, start at home base and run the bases for a home run. Make sure to touch first base, second base and third base. Once you reach home, you'll unlock the 'Home Run!' trophy.

and run the bases for a . Make sure to touch first base, second base and third base. Once you reach home, you’ll unlock the ‘ ‘ trophy. If you got it right, Peter Parker will talk like a baseball announcer and claim the home run.

This one is simple. It’s not just a New York tradition. Anyone that sees a baseball diamond has to run the bases. That’s just the law.