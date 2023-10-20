Alan Wake 2 PC System Requirements Confirmed

Remedy Entertainment has been working for years to get a sequel for Alan Wake. It took quite a bit of time, but eventually, they were able to settle on a project. We’re just a week out now from its release, and if you’re looking to play this game on the PC platform, you might want to make sure your rig can run it. With the game also nearing its release, the folks at Remedy Entertainment have released a new graphic highlighting the PC system requirements you might need to ensure the game is running optimally.

Taking to their X account, Remedy Entertainment released the official PC system requirements for Alan Wake 2. This is also quite the comprehensive graphic highlighting everything you would need to know. It showcases the game running across multiple graphic presets, ray tracing options, and the expected FPS. You can go through the graphic below to see where your system might land compared to the different graphical settings the game provides when it launches into the marketplace.

Likewise, we just had a report today that showcased the exact launch times for Alan Wake 2. Depending on your location, you can check out when the game will officially unlock in your area. Unfortunately, this is only a digital release title from Remedy Entertainment, so if you were hopeful to get a physical copy, you’re out of luck. The developers have noted that a couple of reasons they went with a digital-only release for Alan Wake 2 is because the game can be released at a slightly lower cost than what Remedy Entertainment would be forced to charge consumers for a physical release. Additionally, the developers have noted more players are actively purchasing digital content now.

If you recall, Alan Wake was an action game with horror elements sprinkled throughout. However, in Alan Wake 2, players are getting a survival horror game. This is also set to be a standalone experience, so if you haven’t played the first installment, you can jump right into the upcoming sequel. We know that Alan Wake 2 will again follow Alan, but this time in an attempt to break free from the Dark Place. Meanwhile, a new protagonist named Saga Anderson will be featured in this game as well. Saga is an FBI agent who was sent to Bright Falls to uncover the truth behind a series of ritualistic murders.

Currently, Alan Wake 2 is set to launch on October 27, 2023. When the game launches into the marketplace, you can expect it to be available on the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC platforms.