Alan Wake 2 Official Launch Times Confirmed

Remedy Entertainment has been working hard to get a sequel out for Alan Wake. It took years before it finally came to fruition, and now, for fans, we’re a week out. It might be hard for some to imagine we’re just a week away from Alan Wake 2 since we’ve waited years for a new installment. But soon, we’ll be venturing back to Bright Falls and attempting to free Alan from the Dark Place. That said, you might be keen on knowing when you’ll be able to play the game. Fortunately, the official confirmation times have been unveiled.

Taking to their X account, Remedy Entertainment unveiled that Alan Wake 2 will be released on October 26 or October 27, depending on where you’re located. The official graphic released on the X account highlights various major city locations worldwide and when the game will be available. For instance, we’ll get the game at midnight on October 27, 2023, for those on the East Coast of America. Meanwhile, if you’re located on the West Coast, the title will be available on October 26, 2023, at 9 PM. Of course, you can look at the map and get an idea of when the game will be available in your area.

Alan Wake 2 release is coming, but it’s worth noting that this is a digital-only release. Since the digital-only announcement came out, quite a few players vocally requested a physical release of some kind. But so far, a physical release is not happening. There were a few reasons given to why we’re not getting a physical release of the game. For instance, there is the fact that Remedy Entertainment points out that more players are going digital today for the convenience it provides. Furthermore, the digital route would also allow the game to be priced lower, saving players a bit of money.

In other recent news for Alan Wake 2, a series of achievements was published online. We know that this game will feature a total of 66 achievements, and a good portion of those achievements have remained hidden. But some of the achievements unveiled are tied to more generic accomplishments like getting specific types of kills or using items.

Alan Wake 2 will be released on October 27, 2023. When the game does launch into the marketplace, you can expect it for the PC, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X/S platforms. In the meantime, while we wait for the game to launch, you can view a trailer for the game below.