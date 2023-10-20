Nintendo of America President Says That Company Has “Great Relationship” With Microsoft

If the gaming year of 2023 has taught us anything, it’s that there are always going to be gaming stories that you can’t predict because they are just too “scandalous,” too “weird,” and, at times, too “funny.” There are many stories we can talk about for each topic, but we will focus on the email leaks that happened to Microsoft thanks to the FTC trial they had regarding their Activision Blizzard purchase. Those emails let loose tons of information, including how they wanted to buy a certain company, which got the Nintendo of America President to be asked about that “event.”

Yes, if you recall, Phil Spencer said in a key email that was leaked that Microsoft should try and go after Nintendo and purchase it. Even going so far as to say it was the “prime asset” in gaming for them to get. He even said that their biggest problem was Nintendo “not realizing” that its future was outside of hardware. Obviously, fans were blown away by that arrogance, especially given how well Nintendo has done since the arrival of the Switch and waited for Nintendo to respond.

Sure enough, Nintendo of America President Doug Bowser was asked by Inverse about the emails, and he noted:

“We have a great relationship with Microsoft,” he said. “We consider them to be partners in many, many ways, and you only have to look at Nintendo Switch to see that partnership. Obviously, Minecraft is on Nintendo Switch, and we brought Banjo Kazooie to Super Smash Bros. Ultimate. So, we’re looking forward to that partnership continuing.”

So what do we make of this? Well, you could argue that this is a very “political” answer that highlights how Bowser may WANT to unleash his fire-filled breath onto Phil Spencer but can’t in a public interview. While it’s true that collaborations between Microsoft and Nintendo have happened, many have noted that the “in-depth collaborations” technically stopped after Phil Spencer’s email about them went out.

The closest thing we’ve had to a “collaboration” since then was the announcement that Call of Duty will be coming to Nintendo platforms for the next ten years. But technically, that was a deal with Activision Blizzard, not Microsoft. Plus, that deal truly benefitted them, so make of that what you will.

Phil Spencer tried to walk back many of the comments made during the email leak, but fans weren’t buying what he was saying.