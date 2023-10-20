Pokemon Go is always packed with limited-time events and Research Tasks. Some are free to join, while others require you to purchase a ticket. The Halloween festivities are well underway in Pokemon Go and so is the themed Timed Research. The Eerie Echoes Timed Research Tasks are now live and as always, there are a plethora of rewards up for grabs.

The Eerie Echoes Timed Research Tasks consist of four steps to work through, mainly consisting of catching Ghost-type Pokemon. Along the way, you’ll earn some spooky encounters and an array of other goodies.

All Pokemon Go Eerie Echoes Timed Research Tasks and Rewards

Step 1

Spin 3 PokeStops or Gyms: Gastly Encounter

Gastly Encounter Catch 10 Pokemon: Misdreavus Encounter

Misdreavus Encounter Makes 5 Curveball Throws: Litwick Encounter

Rewards: Phantump Encounter and Silver Pinap Berry x5

Step 2

Make 2 Curveball Throws: Poochyena Encounter

Poochyena Encounter Transfer 10 Pokemon: Galarian Zigzagoon Encounter

Galarian Zigzagoon Encounter Catch 10 Ghost-type Pokemon: Sableye Encounter

Rewards: Phantump Encounter and Incense

Step 3

Walk 2km: Purrloin Encounter

Purrloin Encounter Send 5 Gifts to friends: Alolan Meowth Encounter

Alolan Meowth Encounter Catch 10 Ghost-type Pokemon: Umbreon Encounter

Rewards: Phantump Encounter and Egg Incubator

Step 4

Hatch an Egg: Drifloon Encounter

Drifloon Encounter Make 10 Curveball Throws: Yamask Encounter

Yamask Encounter Catch 15 Ghost-type Pokemon: Greavard Encounter

Rewards: Trevanant Encounter and Ghost Pose

The Eerie Echoes Timed Research is a paid event, so you must buy a ticket from the Pokemon Go in-game store. Tickets are priced at $5.00 and you have until October 31 at 8pm local time to complete each step and earn your rewards.

That’s all there is to know about the Eerie Echoes Timed Research Tasks and rewards in Pokemon Go. Stay tuned as more Halloween events go live throughout the month.