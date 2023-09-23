Pokemon Go is hosting a Grubbin Community Day event and with it comes Plugging Along Special Research tasks. Those who participate will be able to get their hands on some valuable rewards which we’ve detailed, below.

Since it is a Grubbin Community Day, Grubbin will appear more frequently in the wild and if you’re lucky, you may even encounter a Shiny one. Feeding a Grubbin 25 candies will see it evolve into a Charjabug and a further 100 candies will transform the Charjarbug into a Vikavolt.

All Pokemon Go Plugging Along Special Research tasks and rewards

Here are the tasks you have to complete and the rewards you’ll get for your efforts:

Step 1

Make 5 Nice Throws – Poke Ball x15

Catch 15 Grubbin – Grubbin

Power up Pokemon 10 times – Grubbin Candy x20

Rewards: 3000 Stardust, Grubbin x1, Incense x1

Step 2

Transfer 10 Pokemon – Pinap Berry x10

Catch 15 Grubbin – Grubbin

Evolve 3 Grubbin – Grubbin Candy x30

Rewards: 4500 XP, Grubbin x1, Star Piece x1

Step 3

Make 3 Great Curveball Throws – Great Ball x15

Catch 15 Grubbin – Grubbin

Evolve 1 Charjabug – Grubbin Candy x50

Rewards: 4500 Stardust, Charjabug x1, Rocket Radar x1

Step 4

Claim Reward: Ultra Ball x15

Claim Reward: Grubbin

Claim Reward: Silver Pinap Berry x2

Rewards: 5500 XP, Vikavolt x1, Rare Candy x3

To take part in the Plugging Along Special Research Day, you’ll need to purchase a ticket from the Pokemon Go in-game store for $1.

The event kicks off on Saturday, September 23, 2023 from 2pm to 5pm local time, so you have a 3 hour window to grab all the Grubbin! However, the Special Research Tasks can be completed at any time.