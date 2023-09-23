Honkai: Star Rail Fu Xuan Ascension Guide

Fu Xuan will close out the Honkai: Star Rail Version 1.3 banners. After being a major character in the Xianzhou Luofu story, it’s nice to see her become playable fairly early on. She can both buff and heal your team, making her a good option if you want to use more offensive characters while still getting full support for them.

Enemy Drops – Artifex Series

The Entranced Ingenium enemies drop versions of Artifex’s Module, Artifex’s Cogwheel, and Artifex’s Gyreheart. Look for the Golden Cloud Toad, Illumination Dragonfish, and Obedient Dracolion. All three can be found throughout the Xianzhou Luofu and the Simulated Universe. If you need more, you can send characters on the appropriate Assignment Mission.

As of Version 1.3, Luocha, Sushang, and Yukong also use Artifex drops for their Ascensions and Traces. However, since this is a very easy item to farm and accumulate (especially if you complete the Simulated Universe every week), you shouldn’t have to pick and choose between characters.

Stagnant Shadow Drops – Nail of the Ape

The Nail of the Ape is the second Stagnant Shadow drop for Quantum characters. Right now, Lynx is the only other Quantum character that uses the Nail of the Ape for Ascension. Silver Wolf, Seele, and Qingque use Void Cast Iron instead.

The Nail of the Ape comes from Stagnant Shadow: Shape of Abomination. This is one of two new Stagnant Shadow stages released with Version 1.3. You can find it in Scalegorge Waterscape, so you have to complete that portion of the story quest first.

Your opponents are all Abundance Sprites: Malefic Ape, Golden Hound, and Wooden Lupus. The three do not share one common Type weakness, so you can’t rely on a Mono-Type team. Malefic Ape is weak to Fire, Ice, and Wind. The other two enemies have Type weaknesses to Lightning, Quantum, and Imaginary. You already have a good F2P team for this fight as long as you have Fire Trailblazer available. Trailblazer and March 7th can support your DPS Dan Heng, leaving your fourth team slot open for a buffer like Tingyun or a healer like Lynx.

Ascension Materials by Level

Level 20 5 Artifex’s Module

4,000 Credits Level 30 10 Artifex’s Module

8,000 Credits Level 40 6 Artifex’s Cogwheel

3 Nail of the Ape

16,000 Credits Level 50 9 Artifex’s Cogwheel

7 Nail of the Ape

40,000 Credits Level 60 6 Artifex’s Gyreheart

20 Nail of the Ape

80,000 Credits Level 70 9 Artifex’s Gyreheart

35 Nail of the Ape

160,000 Credits Total Ascension Materials 15 Artifex’s Module

15 Artifex’s Cogwheel

15 Artifex’s Gyreheart

65 Nail of the Ape

308,000 Credits

