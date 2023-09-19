Honkai: Star Rail – Imbibitor Lunae Eidolon Guide

Imbibitor Lunae is a DPS character in Honkai: Star Rail. He does Imaginary damage and follows the Path of Destruction.

Overall, E2 is Imbibitor Lunae’s best Eidolon. Essentially, it gives Imbibitor Lunae two consecutive turns after using his Ultimate. It also guarantees an Enhanced Basic Attack. If you can’t get there, E1 is a good place to stop since it provides an extra DMG buff.

E1 – Tethered to Sky

Increases the stackable Righteous Heart count by 4. Imbibitor Lunae also gains 1 extra stack of Righteous Heart for each hit during an attack.

Without this Eidelon, Imbibitor Lunae can have up to 6 Righteous Heart stacks. Each stack increases Imbibitor Lunae’s DMG by 5%. E1 increases this to a max of 10 stacks, allowing his DMG to increase by up to 50%. Also, E1 allows Imbibitor Lunae to collect stacks faster and increases damage by 10% per hit during an attack.

E2 – Imperium On Cloud Nine

After using his Ultimate, Imbibitor Lunae’s action is Advanced Forward by 100% and gains 1 extra Squama Sacrosancta.

Again, this is Imbibitor Lunae’s best Eidolon. Squama Sacrosancta can be used instead of Skill Points to boost Imbibitor Lunae’s Basic ATK. He can hold up to 3 Squama Sacrosancta which will allow you to fully power up his Basic ATK. E2 not only gives you the 3 Squama Sacrosancta that you need, but allows Imbibitor Lunae to immediately use them.

E3 – Clothed in Clouds

Increases Imbibitor Lunae’s Skill and Basic ATK by 2 levels. Both now have a maximum of Level 15.

E4 – Zephyr’s Bliss

The buff effect granted by Outroar lasts until the end of Imbibitor Lunae’s next turn.

Outroar is triggered by using Imbibitor Lunae’s Skill. Each stack increases his CRIT DMG by 6%. Imbibitor Lunae can have up to 4 stacks at a time. Without E4, these stacks only last until the end of his turn. With E4, Imbibitor Lunae will keep the stacks for 2 turns. Potentially, he can have his CRIT DMG increased by 24% for two turns.

E5 – Fall is the Pride

Increases Imbibitor Lunae’s Ultimate and Talent by 2 levels. Both now have a maximum of Level 15.

E6 – Reign, Returned

After any other ally uses their Ultimate, the Imaginary RES PEN of Imbibitor Lunae’s next Fulgurant Leap attack increases by 20% This effect can stack up to 3 times.

Fulgurant Leap occurs after using Imbibitor Lunae’s Skill to enhance his Basic ATK three times. RES PEN – resistance penetration – can be increased by up to 60%. This is wildly helpful for fighting enemies like the Aurumaton Gatekeeper. This Eidolon can potentially nullify any Imaginary RES an enemy has.

