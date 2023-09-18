Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 Will Feature “Unpredictable” Kraven The Hunter

Last week further cemented the hype around Marvel’s Spider-Man 2, as a duo of trailers brought forth information about the 65 suits you’ll be able to put onto Peter Parker or Miles Morales as they attempt to save the city, the digital deluxe exclusives you can get, and the massive amount of stuff to do in New York City. However, that wasn’t the only piece of information that fans got. A demo went around for certain people; through this, more insight was brought about the Symbiote Suit and the “catalyst” villain for the game, Kraven The Hunter.

Kraven was the second confirmed villain for Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 after Venom, and it was he who got the “spotlight treatment” during the first story and gameplay trailers that were released earlier in the year. Kraven is hunting in New York for heroes and villains, and the PlayStation Blog broke down what the game showed off about him. For example, the start of the demo showcased a scene between Kraven and Peter Parker while the latter was in the Symbiote Suit. The confrontation occurred in a church. To Spider-Man faithful, that location will surely bring up some deja vu. Sure enough, Kraven used a church bell to weaken the symbiote.

The team at Insomniac Games noted that unlike many villains in the game and the larger Spider-Man mythos, Kraven The Hunter isn’t driven by “basic” things like revenge. He’s there to find someone better than him, making the villain rather “unpredictable.”

But Kraven alone wouldn’t be much of a threat even with his skills, given that there are two Spider-Men now in New York, so he brought his army with him. His fellow hunters are outfitted with numerous kinds of tech that can make fighting them a pain. For example, they have abilities that can lock out skills, forcing you to rebound without them. Plus, they have aerial and ground robots/drones to further distract and injure you. In short, these aren’t going to be the “standard gang members” you fought in the previous titles. These are full-blown hunters who are equipped to take the heroes down, and gamers will have to be ready for that.

As noted in the expansive New York trailer, you’ll need to pay attention to the signs of these hunters and their bases so you can find them and take them down, especially since some of their locations are cloaked.

Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 releases on PS5 on October 20th.