Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 Gets Double Dose Of Trailers!

Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 fans only have to wait a little longer until the game releases on PS5. Today’s State of Play event gave fans a feast to tide them over until next month by dropping not one, but two trailers highlighting everything that players can do and teases of what’s to come that haven’t been announced. For example, one of the trailers focused solely on covering New York within the game and how you’ll get to explore it like never before. The game’s creative director revealed that because of the addition of Queens and Coney Island, the game’s size has basically doubled.

Due to that, Insomniac Games have not only expanded the activities you can do but how you get around via Web Wings. Both Peter and Miles will have access to this, and you can combo that movement option with your web-slinging to get around New York City faster than ever before. Regarding activities, you’ll want to pay attention to both the skies and your apps to get indications of what you can do next. Sometimes, it’ll tie into Kraven and the “hunt” he’s on, and other times, it’ll tie into new villains and possibly some heroes that also reside in New York City. Just as important, you’ll be able to swap between Miles and Peter almost instantly when you’re in the open world. That’s important because there will be side missions that are specifically for one of the two. Some of them will even take you to iconic locations from Peter’s past or the school that Miles currently attends.

The more you do and explore, the more you can unlock suits and abilities for Peter and Miles. There will be 65 suits you can unlock within the game, including some new designs and classics from the movies and comics. Plus, there’s new tech the duo can wield to help you fight everything coming your way.

Speaking of suits, the “Digital Deluxe Trailer” for Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 revealed some of the suits you can get for Peter or Miles if you get that game version. Check them out below:

So, no matter who you are or which Spider-Man is your favorite, you will have a blast when the title comes out on October 20th. The game is being billed as the “ultimate fantasy” for superhero fans, and these trailers make it clear that you will be enjoying the web-slinging life for a while.