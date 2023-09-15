Ghostrunner 2 Demo Live After New Trailer Revealed On State of Play

There is a new demo out for Ghostrunner 2, following a new trailer shared in yesterday’s State of Play.

505 Games shared this description of Ghostrunner 2 on their site:

“Ghostrunner 2 is the hardcore sequel to the critically acclaimed, lightning-fast slasher set in a post-apocalyptic, cyberpunk world. Prepare for mind-bending action as you take on the violent AI cult who has infiltrated the last refuge of humanity. Explore beyond Dharma tower with your new motorbike, decimate enemies in the Cybervoid, test yourself with challenging new modes, and master dynamic new abilities to become the ultimate cyber ninja.

The level design of Ghostrunner 2 is more versatile than ever, offering multiple ways to play and more freedom as you progress towards an objective. Get ready to take the Ghostrunner experience to the next level.”

The original Ghostrunner was released in 2020, and came to Windows, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and even the Nintendo Switch. While the idea of a ninja laying waste on a cyberpunk world sounds cool on paper, it’s actually window dressing to the actual experience.

And the actual experience is that of a first person action game / 3D platformer, with some bullet time thrown in. You attack enemies with a sword, which enables instant kills when you successfully stealth them, but leaves you open when the enemy senses you.

But in your arsenal is a grappling hook that allows you to stick to the ceilings, wall running, and sliding slopes. You can enable bullet time when you use a dash, and this will also allow you to turn directions, and change your velocity, at the last minute.

While Ghostrunner is a short game, it’s one of those action games that feels visceral and satisfying, as blood smears the screen with each slash of your blade. Combining the Shadow Warrior reboot and Mirror’s Edge isn’t too bad an idea at all, and Ghostrunner 2 promises to offer even more of the same.

The trailer isn’t too long, but gives us just enough of a taste of the new enemies and functions that the sequel will offer. On top of that, studio One More Level has seen it fit to riff on the Six Million Dollar Man intro (if you’re old enough to remember that show.)

Ghostrunner 2 will be releasing on October 26, 2023, on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and Windows via Steam, Epic Games Store, and GOG. The demo is available on all platforms except GOG. You can watch the new trailer below.