Final Fantasy VII Rebirth Gets New Trailer and Release Date!

If you’ve been waiting for Final Fantasy VII Rebirth to get more details and video footage, you’re in luck! Because at the most recent State of Play, a new trailer dropped that highlighted the next section of gameplay from the multi-part remake. And what’s clear from the get-go is that things are about to expand in a mighty big way while also enhancing what’s about to be told. For those that don’t remember, the first game in the remake saga focused entirely on Midgar and the fight against the Shinra Corporation, with some Time Wraiths mixed in.

But in Final Fantasy VII Rebirth, the crew is finally heading to other places to track down Sephiroth, who is bent on rewriting a destiny he doesn’t want while still completing his mission of “saving” the planet. There’s honestly so much going on in the trailer that it’s hard to point out certain things. But we’ll do our best. First, the game highlights several new characters that will both appear and be in your party within the game. For example, Red XIII will finally be playable, and Yuffie will join the gang following her ”intermission” story in the full remake. Plus, we have Cait Sith, who was teased in the first game and is ready to “answer the call” in the second. Then, there’s Vincent, who has been awakened and apparently isn’t happy about it.

Another thing we’ll get more insight into is the events that happened before the main game. We’re not talking about a certain prequel title, but its events will affect the upcoming game, including showing off more of Zach Fair, as well as Sephiorth’s descent into madness. We also see more of the Shinra Organization under the reign of its new President, whom players clashed with during the first title.

Something that will also make fans happy is the summons that will be available in the sequel. Players only have a few in the original to use, but things will expand here. Needless to say, Square Enix has made it clear that Final Fantasy VII Rebirth will be something special. Plus, in a Twitter post made after the trailer, they noted that the game would be full of 100 hours of content! They also tease a scene that players are “dying” to see…

"nearly 100 hours of adventure awaits" in Final Fantasy VII Rebirth pic.twitter.com/KH1l3B5V9o — Wario64 (@Wario64) September 14, 2023

Thankfully, fans won’t have to wonder when the game is coming out, as it’s been revealed to arrive on February 29th, 2024!