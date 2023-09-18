Mortal Kombat 1 DLC Characters Potentially Leaked!

Mortal Kombat 1 is about to drop tomorrow for everyone, while others have been enjoying the game already due to certain early access privileges. But no matter what, the Kombat Pack will soon follow once the game fully releases. Quan-Chi, Ermac, Takeda, Peacemaker, Homelander, and Omni-Man will debut in the game via that pack, with some extra Kameos for good measure. However, as NetherRealm has proven in the past, they won’t let things stay as they are via one DLC pack. Whether for their main franchise or DC Comics crossover, they do multiple DLC packs to bring in every character possible to flesh out the roster.

As noted by TheGamer, one data miner went deep into the Mortal Kombat 1 code and discovered clues that point to several key characters possibly making a return, while some crossover characters were also teased. The ones that they cite as possibly coming include Noob Saibot, Cyrax, Kotal Khan, He-Man, Conan The Barbarian, Ghostface, Jade, Cassie Cage, and Kung Jin.

Obviously, it’s unlikely that all of these characters would be in the next Kombat Pack. The first one only had six characters, and NetherRealm has traditionally done one big pack to start while bringing in batches of 3-4 for its next “rounds.” Some interesting names in there, though, will get people talking.

For example, Jade is a character deeply intertwined with the universe’s lore, including having deep relationships with Kitana, Kotal Khan, and more. Noob Saibot is another important entry, as the characters’ names reference the franchise’s two creators. There are plenty of ninjas in the newest title, but that just means there’s always room for one more.

Cassie Cage and Kung Jin are curious entries to be put here for two main reasons. First, without spoiling the story, they aren’t in the “main timeline” due to the age of many characters. Remember, the new title reset the timeline, so characters like Johnny Cage and Sonya Blade haven’t been together yet. The “Kombat Kids” are referenced within the main storyline in an alternative way, but for them to be main characters would be odd, given past statements by NetherRealm.

Focusing on the 3rd party crossover characters, there are plenty of interesting options here to talk about. Ghostface would continue the series drive to bring in lots of horror-based characters. Conan was a character that many felt would be introduced in the first Kombat Pack, but it didn’t happen.

As with all rumors and leaks, you can’t trust what is said until something official is announced.