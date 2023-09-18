Ed Boon Wants Community To Help Improve Mortal Kombat 1

When you consider all the AAA titles that have come out this year and the last several years with all sorts of terrible bugs and issues that have held games back, you can understand why most gamers wouldn’t put up with a “big-name title” pulling that same stunt and expecting the community to still pay for the title and play the game long-term. However, in the case of Mortal Kombat 1, things appear to be looking up. Many have already praised the title, outside of the Switch version, and have said NetherRealm Studios has done yet another fantastic job with their franchise.

That being said, they know that no game can be truly perfect. Plus, with all the characters, Kameos, stages, new modes, and more they had to prepare for, some bugs would be left in the final product. As such, on Twitter, both the game’s publisher and Ed Boon himself highlighted how gamers can help fix the game and improve it by submitting issues to their support page:

Community support & suggestions will help us make Mortal Kombat 1 as good as it can be. 🙏🏻 https://t.co/OGFx3Xmzxg — Ed Boon (@noobde) September 17, 2023

It’s refreshing to hear that the teams behind a title are open to fans weighing in on how things can improve once a title launches. One can only imagine how it would’ve been for certain other games if they had such a page during their buggy launches.

While Mortal Kombat 1 doesn’t release in full until tomorrow, many have already played the game thanks to the premium edition bonuses. Specifically, if you got one of the higher editions, you could play the game on September 14th versus the 19th. That’s why you’ve likely seen videos highlighting the campaign, the various reactions fighters have had during battles, etc. So, if you’re hoping that things stay unspoiled, you only have a little bit further to go.

Overall, the title has gotten love from fans and critics alike. The game has an 85 for its PS5 version, with even higher gamer scores! They love the game’s look, again, outside of the Switch version, the intensity of the fights, the unique campaign, and more. The only things they didn’t like were some of the more live service elements and the lack of certain things to truly push this reboot forward. Furthermore, numerous callouts have been about the voice acting in the game. Specifically, Megan Fox’s Nitara is really bad to listen to, and it felt like a “sellout move” just to get her into the game.

The game releases worldwide tomorrow.