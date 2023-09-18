Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty Release Times Unveiled

Cyberpunk 2077 fans are counting down the days now before they can finally get their hands on the big expansion release. While the original base game was far from perfect, the developers had turned it around. That cost the team over at CD Projekt Red quite a bit of time now. Plans for post-launch content were scrapped for the most part as they worked to bring the game up to their standards. Fortunately, fans of the game who wanted a new reason to explore Night City all over again have one with Phantom Liberty.

Today, the development team offered a breakdown of the launch window for the game expansion, which has been unveiled on the official Cyberpunk 2077 X account. If you want to know just when exactly you’ll be able to play the game, then you can view the graphic below in the embedded tweet. For instance, while the game was launched on September 26, 2023, it will be made available for some players as early as September 25, 2023, depending on where they are located. However, that’s only for the PC version of the game. Regarding the console release, the game expansion will be made available on September 26, 2023, at midnight across the board.

The wait is almost over, chooms! 😎#PhantomLiberty arrives on September 26th – 1 AM CEST on PC, and midnight local time on Xbox Series X|S and PlayStation 5.



If you’re looking to deep dive into Dogtown as soon as it’s available, here’s a map with some global release timings! pic.twitter.com/5Q5diYtS5t — Cyberpunk 2077 (@CyberpunkGame) September 18, 2023

Fortunately, we do know that there is a preload for console versions of the game. So, for those of you who plan to pick this expansion up on the Xbox Series X/S or the PlayStation 5, you’ll find the preload will be available 48 hours before the release in your region. Likewise, there’s another reason to dive into the game before the expansion launches. We know that there is an upcoming 2.0 update for Cyberpunk 2077. This update will add a wide assortment of revamps and adjustments to the gameplay experience. So it should feel like a fresh new experience.

Furthermore, since the Phantom Liberty expansion is set during the base game campaign, you might want to take the 2.0 update release on September 21, 2023, as your chance to familiarize yourself with the new systems along with the narrative. Of course, if you don’t want to play the base game campaign all over again, there will be an option to progress your character straight to the new expansion campaign. Unfortunately, while fans might be eager to dive into 2.0 or the expansion, both releases are only set to launch for the latest-generation platforms. That means those of you playing the game on Xbox One or PlayStation 4 won’t see the new content coming your way.