The Outer Worlds 2 Might Feature Multiplayer

The Outer Worlds was released back in 2019 by the development team Obsidian Entertainment. If you’re unfamiliar with the development team, they are known for delivering RPGs into the marketplace, and they’ve made quite the name for themselves over the past twenty years since they’ve been in business. Quite a few Fallout fans credit the studio for providing the best installment of the franchise, Fallout: New Vegas. However, while not giving access to the IP since, the team offered another experience somewhat similar to Fallout with The Outer Worlds. Now we know that the development team is working on The Outer Worlds 2, a game that could potentially feature multiplayer.

Thanks to the folks over at Gamerant, we’re finding this news out. It looks like a recent discovery on a job position opened up for Obsidian Entertainment. Specifically, the job opening is for a Network Programmer who will help develop network and multiplayer gameplay systems for Unreal Engine. That has some assuming this could be attached to The Outer Worlds 2, and there are a few reasons why. Again, thanks to Gamerant, it’s noted that they have a few games in the works. Outside of The Outer Worlds 2, we know that developers are bringing out a game called Avowed, another RPG set up as a fantasy setting.

However, it’s noted that Avowed will be a single-player experience, with the developers noting their scrapped multiplayer plans for the game in the past. Likewise, we know that the only other project in the works is a title being developed with the Unity engine. In contrast, this job offer specifically states that this is an Unreal engine-related game. That said, we can’t ignore that the Unity engine creators have recently introduced plans that force developers to pay a new fee depending on how many installs a game receives. That could have persuaded Obsidian Entertainment to pivot their Unity engine game to Unreal Engine.

There’s undoubtedly been a downfall from this recent Unity announcement, with some developers protesting, such as delisting their games before the new fees start up. Unfortunately, we don’t have much more to share about The Outer Worlds 2. Details haven’t been shared on the game outside of knowing that this will take place in a new star system with new characters and companions. Regardless, if you haven’t played the original game and would like a bit more insight, we do have a Before You Buy, which you can view below.