Mortal Kombat 1 Players Are Not Happy With Switch Version

Update:

NetherRealm Studios, Ed Boon, is asking the community to help with suggestions on how they can improve the latest installment.

Original Story…

Plenty of fans were eager to dive into the next mainline installment of the Mortal Kombat franchise. After Mortal Kombat 11 wrapped up, it was speculated that the narrative would continue on with Mortal Kombat 12. But the development team over at NetherRealm Studios had other plans. Rather than adding a new game to push the narrative forward, they instead went for a reboot. It even made sense with how the events ended during our time with the previous installment. Of course, what you might find surprising is just where Mortal Kombat 1 landed.

Mortal Kombat 1 might offer a reboot and a great starting point for newcomers, but plenty of fans suggest you avoid the Nintendo Switch port. Surprisingly, Mortal Kombat 1 landed on the Nintendo Switch while avoiding the last-generation platforms altogether. Instead, if you’re not playing on the Nintendo Switch, you’ll need a capable PC, an Xbox Series X/S, or the PlayStation 5. Now, the game is not officially out for everyone. The full launch is coming tomorrow, September 19, 2023. However, those with a premium edition of the game had been receiving access since September 14, 2023.

Both of these are $70?!?!?$?



Awwww hell no.



If I was playing Mortal Kombat 1 on Switch I’d ask for a refund in a heartbeat. pic.twitter.com/4nfIzjeXEm — OleManLogan (@OleManLogan) September 17, 2023

But since so many players have already been enjoying the game, we’ve seen feedback come flooding in online. With the Nintendo Switch, the platform is running the game rather rough. Thanks to The Gamer, we’re getting some examples showcased by players on just how rough this game is playing on the platform. Visually, fans have expressed that this game doesn’t look anywhere near as good compared to the other platforms. That’s to be expected with the Nintendo Switch. However, others suggest this installment looks worse than the Mortal Kombat 11 release.

Likewise, fans have shown bugs that make it impossible to finish a match with their opponent going off the level entirely. It will undoubtedly be a platform NetherRealm Studios will want to update if possible. Of course, we should see even more memes pop up online tomorrow when the standard edition of the game launches. So, if you’re considering the game on the Nintendo Switch, this might be a title you’ll want to hold off on initially until we see if NetherRealm Studios makes any updates. Otherwise, as mentioned, the title will also be released on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC platforms. For now, you can view a trailer for the game in the video we have embedded below.