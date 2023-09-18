Resident Evil 4: Separate Ways Official Launch Trailer Revealed

Resident Evil fans have been enjoying a series of remakes delivered by the Capcom team. The series of video games has seen a resurgence of interest for the earlier releases as well, and while we don’t know if we’ll see this trend continue with remaking past releases, we know what’s next. For those of you who enjoyed Resident Evil 4, get ready to jump right back into the game with the upcoming DLC expansion, Separate Ways.

Since the Resident Evil 4 remake launched, fans of the original release have wondered if there would be a DLC release for the latest installment that brought back the Separate Ways campaign. If you didn’t play the original release, you might be unfamiliar with what Separate Ways entails. Players could go through this secondary campaign following the Ada Wong character. Ada has been featured throughout the primary campaign of Resident Evil 4 as she aids Leon in different moments in his mission to save the president’s daughter from a BOW terrorist organization.

However, what Ada is up to and what she’s doing when not directly involved with Leon is a mystery. During last week’s PlayStation State of Play stream, we found out that Capcom was bringing this campaign back in a future DLC release. Now, today, we have the official launch trailer. Unfortunately, the campaign is not available quite yet as we have to wait for its release on September 21, 2023.

This campaign will give you another reason to start up Resident Evil 4 again. However, we don’t know just what is set for the franchise afterward. Resident Evil Village saw the conclusion of the Ethan Winters storyline, and it’s uncertain if we’ll see another remake, such as Resident Evil 5, come next. But hopefully, this expansion release will help tie you over a little while longer as we wait for Capcom to unveil what’s next.

Again, Resident Evil 4: Separate Ways DLC is set to launch on September 21, 2023. Players will be able to get the expansion on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC platforms. In the meantime, while we wait for the expansion DLC to be released into the marketplace, you can check out the launch trailer in the video we have embedded below and get a peek at what’s to come later this week.