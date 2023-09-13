PlayStation Plus Game Catalog September 2023 Titles Announced

It wasn’t long ago that we reported on the leaked list showcasing a few games coming to the PlayStation Plus Game Catalog. Now, today, we have the official rundown of the games coming to the subscription service. If you have yet to check out the list from the official PlayStation Blog, we’ll list down what games you can expect this month. Of course, just like past reveals, players won’t be able to dive into the collection of games right away. Instead, all the titles revealed within the post are coming to the subscription service on September 19, 2023.

For those of you who are unfamiliar, the PlayStation Plus Game Catalog is a feature that allows players to download and enjoy a wide range of video game titles. These games are not here forever, so it’s best to sit in and enjoy these titles before Sony has to remove them. Fortunately, each month, there is a new collection of games added in. So, if you’re not finding this month’s offering to be as appealing, there’s always next month with a new assortment of titles to be added in.

With that said, it’s not a feature that every PlayStation Plus subscriber will get to enjoy. Instead, you’ll find that you’ll need to be subscribed to either PlayStation Plus Extra or PlayStation Plus Premium to enjoy the Game Catalog. So those of you who are just on the most basic tier of PlayStation Plus will have to up the subscription to at least PlayStation Plus Extra to take advantage of the Game Catalog. Here is the official list of games being added this month.

PlayStation Plus Game Catalog September 2023

NieR Replicant ver.1.22474487139 – PS4

13 Sentinels: Aegis Rim – PS4

Sid Meier’s Civilization VI – PS4

Star Ocean The Divine Force – PS4, PS5

Sniper Ghost Warrior Contracts 2 – PS4, PS5

Odin Sphere Leifthrasir – PS4

Unpacking – PS4, PS5

Planet Coaster: Console Edition – PS4, PS5

This War of Mine: Final Cut – PS5

Cloudpunk – PS4, PS5

Contra: Rogue Corps – PS4

Tails Noir – PS4, PS5

Call of the Sea – PS4, PS5

West of Dead – PS4

Star Ocean: Integrity and Faithlessness – PS4

PAW Patrol The Movie: Adventure City Calls – PS4, PS5

PlayStation Premium Classics September 2023