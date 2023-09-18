Lies of P: How To Unlock The True Final Boss

The Lies of P follows in the great Soulsborne tradition of including multiple endings based on your actions before the final boss. If you want to see the True Ending and battle one more extremely difficult boss, this is what you need to know.

Luckily, it seems most of your decisions in the game don’t really matter — after testing, we’ve found that you can choose to Lie or tell the Truth and it won’t significantly affect the ending you want to unlock. You will have to make the following decisions. Check them out below.

There are multiple main endings to the Lies of P — the ‘Good Boy‘ ending and the ‘Rise of P‘ ending. Depending on your choices at the very end of the game, you can end your story early or progress to another final boss.

Good Boy Ending

The ‘Good Boy’ Ending is a normal playthrough where you don’t lie as much as possible. Choose to do what other characters want, and don’t lie as much as possible. This may not be required. The following steps are absolutely essential for acquiring this ending.

Progress through the story and Lxana The Complete on the island.

on the island. Next, defeat Simon Manus . That is the last boss of this ending. You can choose to tell him the truth .

. That is the last boss of this ending. You can choose to . Activate the Stargazer and meet Gepetto after leaving the boss arena.

and meet after leaving the boss arena. Choose to Give Gepetto Your Heart.

This will trigger the ending. You can jump straight into NG+ or refuse and return to the Hotel. At the Hotel, you can acquire a few secrets — including the true story of Gepetto. This will be unavailable if you start NG+.

Rise of P Ending | True Ending

The longer ending involves an additional — and much more difficult — boss fight. This ending requires extra steps and involves lying. For this playthrough, lie as much as possible and discover the secrets of Gepetto. Lying may not be required at every opportunity, but the following steps are essential.

Progress through the story and defeat Lxana the Complete on the island.

on the island. After this battle, talk to Sophia and choose to ‘ Give Her Peace ‘.

and choose to ‘ ‘. Continue until you encounter Simon Manus . Defeat him. You can choose to lie here.

. Defeat him. You can choose to lie here. Exit the arena and activate the Stargazer . Talk to Gepetto .

. Talk to . ‘ Refuse ‘ to give him the heart.

‘ to give him the heart. This will initiate a battle against the Nameless Puppet. Defeat it to complete the story.

This alternate final boss is even more difficult — it will be a true challenge of your skill. After winning the fight, you’ll be given the option to begin NG+ immediately. Refuse and return to the Hotel to acquire a rare weapon called the Golden Lie. This is one of the best weapons in the game.

And that’s it for both ending! Which did you choose? We’re always eager to fight every single boss — no matter how aggravating. And the true final boss of Lies of P is a real challenge. Progress at your own risk.