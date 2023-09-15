Lies of P: 7 Tips To Make Bosses Easier

Like any good Soulsborne action-RPG, the Lies of P features massive bosses that test your skills. These roadblocks don’t have to slow you down for long — if you use all the tools at your disposal, you’ll be able to overcome even the most overwhelming monsters and bosses. There are two major threats you’ll need to deal with as you fight through an alternate version of France: mini-boss monsters stalking the streets of your lost city, and the actual bosses behind fog doors. We’re going to explain how to handle these major threats.

The Lies of P puts you in the wooden shoes of Pinocchio as he tries to become a real boy. Lying is just one of the mechanics in this strange retelling of the classic story, but lying won’t do much to help you defeat major bosses. Instead, you’ll need to learn this game’s twists on classic Bloodborne gameplay features. You can break enemy poise, deflect attacks, and even utilize a version of the rally mechanic, letting you heal lost health by playing aggressively. Learn more about these features and their twists in the full guide below.

Learn How To Deflect

To truly excel in Lies of P you need to learn how to deflect. Deflect is a more effective way to block — and damages enemy stamina. If you get a Perfect Deflect you’ll take no damage. This is also one of the best ways to deal high damage to powerful enemies and bosses. Learning to Perfect Deflect can be a challenge — deflecting does not immediately stun enemies and does not set them up for a Visceral Attack. If an enemy attacks multiple times in a row, you’ll need to deflect every attack in the sequence to avoid taking damage. That makes Deflect Timing difficult. You need to deflect right as the enemy’s attack lands.

Using Deflect will eventually allow you to pull off powerful Visceral Attacks. We’ll explain how to use actually damage an enemy after breaking their stamina below.

Equip A Fast Heavy Attack

To perform a Visceral Attack, deflect or attack to build up an invisible meter — when the meter is full, the enemy’s health bar will flash white. When flashing white, use a Heavy Attack to put the enemy in a stun state. Once they’re stunned, then you can perform a powerful Visceral Attack. The more aggressive you are, the faster you’ll break the enemy’s stamina.

Rush Smash is a fast Heavy Attack from the Electric Coil Stick Handle. It can be acquired very early in the game. This is a jumping attack that will still land even if you’re hit mid-animation. You’ll go right through it. Perfect for scoring a stun.

Because Heavy Attacks are required to stun enemies, you’ll want to get a Heavy Attack that’s fast — slower Heavy Attacks can be extremely difficult to land on bosses. It doesn’t need to be strong. It just needs to be easy to unleash at the critical moment. Enemies with a white flashing health bar will eventually recover, so you need to score that Heavy Attack ASAP.

You Can Recover Health By Blocking

By blocking, you’ll take Chip Damage that can be recovered — similar to Bloodborne‘s recovery mechanic. In Bloodborne, your Hunter could recover health by attacking enemies. Lies of P changes the formula slightly. To recover health, you must block first (the only way to take chip damage) and then attack the enemy to recover health. If you’re not blocking often, you may not discover this mechanic for an absurdly long time.

Use A Heavy Weapon That Gives High Block Defense

Because the recovery mechanic is so powerful, and because you’ll want to Deflect often, it helps to have high defense. Using a Heavy Weapon with High Block Defense will help you block more damage even if you fail a Perfect Deflect. It makes a huge difference between Light Weapons and Heavy Weapons. Your armor makes no difference. It’s all about the weapon.

The stat is called Damage Reduction While Guarding. The Holy Sword of the Arc has 71%. The Big Pipe Wrench has 73%. The Bone-Cutting Saw has 69%. One of the starting weapons is the Great Sword of Fate and has 65%.

Electricity For Puppets, Fire For Humans

A quick tip. There’s a mechanic called the Grinder. This allows you to apply elemental damage to weapons. There are two types of damage you’ll want to focus on. Puppets are extremely weak to Electricity, while Humans are weak to Fire / Acid. Applying the right elemental type to your weapon can make a tough fight much, much easier. A difficult Puppet boss might be a breeze after adding Electricity to your favorite weapon.

Summon Allies

You can summon allies for almost every major boss. Allies are summoned from spawn points near boss arenas — these are called Crack’s Calling. To summon allies, you’ll need to use items called Star Fragments. Star Fragments can be dropped by enemies and they’re surprisingly common. Later in the game, they can be purchased from a vendor — the same vendor that trades Gold Coin Fruit. You’ll be swimming in Star Fragments, so there’s no reason to save them.

Don’t Go Above 75% Carry Weight

And finally, you can equip gear that changes your total encumbrance. Weighing yourself down with too much gear will slow deflect time, attack speed, movement speed and stamina use. Stay below 75% Weight to avoid any significant debuffs. As long as you don’t go over 75% Weight, you can move, dodge and fight without any problem.

Those are the most important tips we’ve found after 20+ hours of gameplay.