Mortal Kombat 1: How to Unlock Kameo Fighters

Mortal Kombat 1 introduces the Kameo system to the long-running fighting game franchise and it is not just a tacked-on gimmick. The title uses these assist fighters as an integral part of the gameplay, with certain characters completely changing how they play and how they approach a fight depending on who their partner is. Because of how important this system is, it is important to have access to every Kameo Fighter in the game to ensure that you are able to fully experiment with every combination that the game has to offer. There are a total of 15 Kameo Fighters in Mortal Kombat 1 but only 10 of them are available when you first play the game. You will need to unlock the remaining 5 Kameo Fighters, which consist of returning faces from the franchise’s past and even several playable characters dawning their Klassic attires. This guide will explain to players how to unlock the final 5 Kameo Fighters in Mortal Kombat 1.

More Mortal Kombat 1 Guides:

How To Unlock Kameo Fighters In Mortal Kombat 1

The final 5 Kameo Fighters include Scorpion, Sub-Zero, and Kung Lao who all wear the outfits from their debut appearances. They are also joined by Shujinko, the protagonist of Mortal Kombat: Deception, and Motaro, a Centaurian who first appeared as a boss in Mortal Kombat 3. To unlock the Kameo Fighter, you will need to level up your Player Profile which can be found at the top left of the screen on the main menu and is seen at the end of each fight. You will gain Player XP whenever you play online battles or in the single player Invasion Mode, no matter what character you play as. Each character comes with their own Mastery Rank, but this is separate from the Player Level.

While playing online battles against other players will allow you to put your skills to the test, the amount of XP you get from these fights is low. Playing through the Invasion mode not only puts much easier A.I. opponents in your way but also provides much more XP per battle. You are also able to get back in battles much quicker than in the online mode where you need to connect to new players after each match. When completing these battles, make sure to finish them with either a Brutality or a Fatality for extra XP to speed up the leveling process.

Below is how to unlock each individual Kameo Fighter in Mortal Kombat 1:

Klassic Scorpion : Reach Player Level 5

: Reach Player Level 5 Klassic Sub-Zero : Reach Player Level 10

: Reach Player Level 10 Klassic Kung Lao : Reach Player Level 15

: Reach Player Level 15 Shujinko : Reach Player Level 20

: Reach Player Level 20 Motaro: Reach Player Level 25

Once you reach Player Level 25, you will have access to every Kameo Fighter in the game and will be able to use him across the many different modes of both multiplayer and single player. Stay tuned to Gameranx for future news, updates, and guides for Mortal Kombat 1.