Like any fighting game, Mortal Kombat 1 has an expansive list of characters to play as. With this being a new start for the long-running franchise as a timeline has been made, the roster is full of familiar characters that all have small tweaks and changes from past incarnations. Players who want to jump into the game will want an understanding of who they have the chance to enter battle with. This guide will provide a full list of the playable character roster in Mortal Kombat 1.

Full Roster List In Mortal Kombat 1

There are a total of 23 playable characters at launch for Mortal Kombat 1, 21 of which can be played as soon as the game is booted up for the first time. These characters are all returning faces from the past of the Mortal Kombat series, with characters from every era of the long-running fight game franchise. This includes characters from the original arcade games, the 3D titles, and the most recent NetherRealm Studios trilogy that began with Mortal Kombat 9 in 2011. There is only one character that you need to unlock before you can play them and that is Havik. You will need to finish the game’s Kampaign, which will last around 5-6 hours. The other character that rounds out the cast is Shang Tsung who is a pre-order bonus. Below you can find all of the playable character Roster list for Mortal Kombat 1:

Scorpion : The Fire Ninja and face of the franchise. A member of the secret clan known as the Lin Kuei sworn to protect Earthrealm. The brother of Sub-Zero and Smoke.

: The Fire Ninja and face of the franchise. A member of the secret clan known as the Lin Kuei sworn to protect Earthrealm. The brother of Sub-Zero and Smoke. Sub-Zero : The egotistical Grandmaster of the Lin Kuei, taking the title after his father’s passing. Sees a future for his clan that is not as defenders but as rulers.

: The egotistical Grandmaster of the Lin Kuei, taking the title after his father’s passing. Sees a future for his clan that is not as defenders but as rulers. Smoke : Orphaned as a young boy, Smoke was brought in by the former Grandmaster and raised as a son alongside Scorpion and Sub-Zero. Through his training and abilities, he has become a master of stealth.

: Orphaned as a young boy, Smoke was brought in by the former Grandmaster and raised as a son alongside Scorpion and Sub-Zero. Through his training and abilities, he has become a master of stealth. Reptile : A banished Zaterran, a race of giant lizard-like creatures found in Outworld. He was run out of his home due to his ability to shapeshift into a human. Along his travels, he becomes a slave to the sorcerer, Shang Tsung.

: A banished Zaterran, a race of giant lizard-like creatures found in Outworld. He was run out of his home due to his ability to shapeshift into a human. Along his travels, he becomes a slave to the sorcerer, Shang Tsung. Liu Kang : Raiden’s chosen Champion for the Mortal Kombat Tournament in the previous timeline. Having become the Keeper of Time, he created this new era hoping for peace between the realms. Having relinquished the role of Keeper of Time, he now serves as the God of Fire and Protector of Earthrealm.

: Raiden’s chosen Champion for the Mortal Kombat Tournament in the previous timeline. Having become the Keeper of Time, he created this new era hoping for peace between the realms. Having relinquished the role of Keeper of Time, he now serves as the God of Fire and Protector of Earthrealm. Raiden : A human who lives life as a humble farmer in Fengjian Village. A humble man bound by his duty to his village and its people until he is chosen by Lui Kang to travel to Outworld with a group of other warriors to represent Earthrealm.

: A human who lives life as a humble farmer in Fengjian Village. A humble man bound by his duty to his village and its people until he is chosen by Lui Kang to travel to Outworld with a group of other warriors to represent Earthrealm. Kung Lao : The lifelong friend of Raiden, Kung Lao lives a happy life in Fengjian Village but dreams of going on a grand adventure that will be passed down through generations. He is chosen alongside Raiden and other potential champions for the tournament being held in Outworld.

: The lifelong friend of Raiden, Kung Lao lives a happy life in Fengjian Village but dreams of going on a grand adventure that will be passed down through generations. He is chosen alongside Raiden and other potential champions for the tournament being held in Outworld. Johnny Cage : A Hollywood action star down on his luck. Lui Kang recruits him as one of the potential champions of Earthrealm. While the Fire God sees Cage as a hero in the making, Cage sees this adventure as inspiration for a film series to jumpstart his career.

: A Hollywood action star down on his luck. Lui Kang recruits him as one of the potential champions of Earthrealm. While the Fire God sees Cage as a hero in the making, Cage sees this adventure as inspiration for a film series to jumpstart his career. Kenshi Takahashi : A member of Taira, once one of the most respected houses in all of Japan who were wiped out over 5 centuries ago. Those who survived the massacre went into hiding and joined the Bakuto, the precursor to the Yakuza. Having lived in the criminal underworld all his life, Kenshi hopes to restore the honor of his family lineage and lead the Taira out of the Yakuza with the help of his Taira sword Sento, which is owned by Johnny Cage.

: A member of Taira, once one of the most respected houses in all of Japan who were wiped out over 5 centuries ago. Those who survived the massacre went into hiding and joined the Bakuto, the precursor to the Yakuza. Having lived in the criminal underworld all his life, Kenshi hopes to restore the honor of his family lineage and lead the Taira out of the Yakuza with the help of his Taira sword Sento, which is owned by Johnny Cage. Geras : The Protector of the Hourglass, the stoic and unkillable being stands watch over the celestial device to ensure that Lui Kang’s new era is protected and to inform the Fire God of threats to the peace that he so desperately wants to keep.

: The Protector of the Hourglass, the stoic and unkillable being stands watch over the celestial device to ensure that Lui Kang’s new era is protected and to inform the Fire God of threats to the peace that he so desperately wants to keep. Sindel : The Empress of Outworld who rules over the realm fiercely but fairly. After the murder of her husband, Jerrod she was thrust into the position of Empress, and while many worried about this transition she proved to be more than capable as she led the realm into a new Golden Age. While being a strong leader, she still mourns her husband. Factions who see this as a weakness begin to conspire against her rule to take the throne and realm for themselves.

: The Empress of Outworld who rules over the realm fiercely but fairly. After the murder of her husband, Jerrod she was thrust into the position of Empress, and while many worried about this transition she proved to be more than capable as she led the realm into a new Golden Age. While being a strong leader, she still mourns her husband. Factions who see this as a weakness begin to conspire against her rule to take the throne and realm for themselves. Milenna : The oldest of Sindel’s twin daughters, Milenna is the heir to the Outworld throne. Much more impulsive than her sister, whispers against her impending rule have already begun. These murmurs will only be amplified if her dark secret is discovered: She is infected with the disease known as Tarkat, a degenerative sickness that will eventually turn her into a bloodthirsty monster if not constantly treated.

: The oldest of Sindel’s twin daughters, Milenna is the heir to the Outworld throne. Much more impulsive than her sister, whispers against her impending rule have already begun. These murmurs will only be amplified if her dark secret is discovered: She is infected with the disease known as Tarkat, a degenerative sickness that will eventually turn her into a bloodthirsty monster if not constantly treated. Kitana : The loyal sister of Milenna, Kitana has no ambition for the throne and only misses to support her sister and mother. A fierce warrior, she is prepared to fight any threat to her home and family.

: The loyal sister of Milenna, Kitana has no ambition for the throne and only misses to support her sister and mother. A fierce warrior, she is prepared to fight any threat to her home and family. Tanya: Raised since birth as a Umgadi warrior priestess, Tanya is the leader of the personal guard of the Royal Family. Earning this position after the death of Jerrod, she has sworn an oath to defend the Empress and her daughters, a job that has led to a blossoming relationship with Milenna even if her position forbids it.

Li Mei : A former Umgadi and leader of the Royal Family’s personal guard, Li Mei failed to stop the assassination of Jerrod. This led her to her quitting the Umgadi and fracturing her close friendship with Sindel. She now serves as the First Constable of Sun Do, the capital city of Outworld.

: A former Umgadi and leader of the Royal Family’s personal guard, Li Mei failed to stop the assassination of Jerrod. This led her to her quitting the Umgadi and fracturing her close friendship with Sindel. She now serves as the First Constable of Sun Do, the capital city of Outworld. General Shao : A war hero with a list of accolades too long to list, General Shao is the supreme commander of the Outworld Army. Harboring a deep bloodlust and loving the thrill of battle, he yearns for the day that he may lead a campaign into Earthrealm. His loyalty to Sindel is strong, though it only takes a few whispers from a few powerful conspirators to convince him that he might be right for the throne, allowing for his violent invasion.

: A war hero with a list of accolades too long to list, General Shao is the supreme commander of the Outworld Army. Harboring a deep bloodlust and loving the thrill of battle, he yearns for the day that he may lead a campaign into Earthrealm. His loyalty to Sindel is strong, though it only takes a few whispers from a few powerful conspirators to convince him that he might be right for the throne, allowing for his violent invasion. Reiko : Orphaned and taken as a prisoner, Reiko was saved during a raid by General Shao. The war hero would go on raise to raise the boy as a soldier. Reiko has unwavering loyalty to the General, serving as his Lieutenant.

: Orphaned and taken as a prisoner, Reiko was saved during a raid by General Shao. The war hero would go on raise to raise the boy as a soldier. Reiko has unwavering loyalty to the General, serving as his Lieutenant. Rain : The High Mage of Outworld who gained his name thanks to his mastery of water magic. He now aims to learn the realm’s darkest magics.

: The High Mage of Outworld who gained his name thanks to his mastery of water magic. He now aims to learn the realm’s darkest magics. Nitara : Hailing from the realm of Vaeternus, Nitara’s race is vampires on the brink of extinction. Given a chance to save her people by the Netherrealm sorcerer Quan-Chi, she aids him and his conspirators in their plans against Outworld and Earthrealm.

: Hailing from the realm of Vaeternus, Nitara’s race is vampires on the brink of extinction. Given a chance to save her people by the Netherrealm sorcerer Quan-Chi, she aids him and his conspirators in their plans against Outworld and Earthrealm. Havik : An anarchist from the Orderrealm, a place that values order above all else and will perform the most violent punishments for the smallest transgressions, Havik lives in a low caste of the realm. He dreams of overthrowing the ruling order and replacing it with unabetted chaos. (Unlocked by beating the Kampaign)

: An anarchist from the Orderrealm, a place that values order above all else and will perform the most violent punishments for the smallest transgressions, Havik lives in a low caste of the realm. He dreams of overthrowing the ruling order and replacing it with unabetted chaos. Baraka : A former rich merchant in Outworld, Baraka was banished to the Wastes after being infected with Tarkat and losing his family to the disease. Finding a dysfunctional colony of other banished Tarkat-infected people, he became the leader of the community, doing his best to create some order for these damaged people before his disease took him.

: A former rich merchant in Outworld, Baraka was banished to the Wastes after being infected with Tarkat and losing his family to the disease. Finding a dysfunctional colony of other banished Tarkat-infected people, he became the leader of the community, doing his best to create some order for these damaged people before his disease took him. Ashrah : A demoness from the Netherrealm that escaped her circumstances. After seeing the beauty of both Earthrealm and Outworld, she denounced her leader, Quan-Chi, since she could not be part of these realms’ destruction. Now, she hunts demons to cleanse her demonic soul and reach absolution.

: A demoness from the Netherrealm that escaped her circumstances. After seeing the beauty of both Earthrealm and Outworld, she denounced her leader, Quan-Chi, since she could not be part of these realms’ destruction. Now, she hunts demons to cleanse her demonic soul and reach absolution. Shang Tsung: Once among the most dangerous sorcerers in the previous timeline, Lui Kang’s new era has given Shang Tsung an unimportant life. Selling snake oil and using his charm to scam the people of Outworld, he was destined to be nothing compared to his former glory. One day, a figure tells him of his former potential and puts him on the path of once again becoming a great sorcerer once again, thus setting off the events that put this new era in grave danger. (Pre-order bonus)

Kameo Fighters

The Kameo Fighters are the new system introduced to the franchise in Mortal Kombat 1. Each player is allowed to select an additional character from a list of 15. These aren’t characters that you tag in and play as but each one comes with unique moves and abilities that can be called upon to help you in battle whether that be as a way to protect yourself or extend your combos for bigger damage. 10 Kameo Fighters are available at the start of the game with the final 5 unlocked by leveling up your Player Profile. This can be done by playing online or in the game’s new Invasion Mode. Below is the full list of Kameo Characters.

Goro : A Shokan soldier in General Shao’s army.

: A Shokan soldier in General Shao’s army. Kano : The leader of the Red Dragon, a criminal organization of Earthrealm.

: The leader of the Red Dragon, a criminal organization of Earthrealm. Sonya Blade : A member of Earthrealm’s special forces.

: A member of Earthrealm’s special forces. Cyrax : A cybernetic Ninja of the Lin Kuei that uses bombs and holographic technology to battle.

: A cybernetic Ninja of the Lin Kuei that uses bombs and holographic technology to battle. Sektor : Another cybernetic Ninja of the Lin Kuei that uses missiles and fire-based weaponry to battle.

: Another cybernetic Ninja of the Lin Kuei that uses missiles and fire-based weaponry to battle. Frost : Another Ice Ninja, the protege of Grandmaster Sub-Zero whose ambition goes above any sense of loyalty.

: Another Ice Ninja, the protege of Grandmaster Sub-Zero whose ambition goes above any sense of loyalty. Sareena : A demon assassin from the Netherrealm.

: A demon assassin from the Netherrealm. Darrius : A partner of Havik who wishes to bring down Orderrealm.

: A partner of Havik who wishes to bring down Orderrealm. Jax : Another member of the Special Forces and close friend of Sonya.

: Another member of the Special Forces and close friend of Sonya. Stryker : An Earthrealm police officer.

: An Earthrealm police officer. Klassic Scorpion : Scorpion as depicted in the original arcade titles. (Unlocked at Player Level 5)

: Scorpion as depicted in the original arcade titles. Klassic Sub-Zero : Sub-Zero as depicted in the original arcade titles. (Unlocked at Player Level 10)

: Sub-Zero as depicted in the original arcade titles. Klassic Kung Lao : Kung Lao as depicted in the original arcade titles. (Unlocked at Player Level 15)

: Kung Lao as depicted in the original arcade titles. Shujinko : Once the protagonist of Mortal Kombat: Deception , now a master at Wu Shi Academy. (Unlocked at Player Level 20)

: Once the protagonist of , now a master at Wu Shi Academy. Motaro: A Centaurian who serves in General Shao’s army. (Unlocked at Player Level 25)

More characters will be added as more DLC is added to the game. The already announced Kombat Pack 1 is set to add an additional 6 playable characters as well as several new Kameo fighters. Stay tuned to Gameranx for future news, updates, and guides for Mortal Kombat 1.