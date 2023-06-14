Amnesia: The Bunker Guides and Walkthroughs

Amnesia: The Bunker is the latest game from Frictional Games’ iconic horror series. While retaining its predecessor’s ability to build an unnerving atmosphere while also evolving the series by adapting many mechanics from the survival horror genre. The game’s focus comes down to inventory and ammo management instead of purely hiding from the bunker’s horrors, with the player even getting guns for the first time in the series.

For anyone looking for a deep dive into everything Amnesia: The Bunker, you’ve come to the right place. This article is an index and breakdown of all of Gameranx’s guides for the horror game Amnesia: The Bunker. This covers everything from how to complete the game’s main story to tips and tricks and other miscellaneous Achievements. Before we get into the guides, players can find Gameranx’s article for the Full Achievement and Trophy list for Amnesia: The Bunker here.

Main Story Progression And Other Tips

This section covers beginner tips and explains the systems of Amnesia: The Bunker. It also covers how to complete all of the main objectives of the game’s main quest.

Collectibles And Secrets

Amnesia: The Bunker contains several different types of collectibles, each one providing some new information about the game’s story or just new info that will aid you in your survival. Here is where you can find all of the breakdowns for each type of collectible in the survival horror title.

Other Missable Achievements

To round out this index, here are Achievements that players can go through the whole game to completion without ever unlocking them.

