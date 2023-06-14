Amnesia: The Bunker – Nope, c’est trop! Achievement Guide

Amnesia: The Bunker greatly succeeds in creating an absolutely terrifying atmosphere. For some of the less horror-inclined players, some moments might even force them to quit the game altogether! Now, there is no problem with that. In fact, if a player does quit the game at a very specific moment, they will even be rewarded with an Achievement! This Achievement is known as “Nope, c’est trop!” and says that it is unlocked when a player quits the game right as things get interesting. This description is pretty vague, so allow me to show you exactly where this Achievement can be unlocked. This guide will explain to players how to get the Nope, c’est trop! Achievement and Trophy in Amnesia: The Bunker.

More Amnesia: The Bunker Guides:

How To Get The Nope, c’est trop! Achievement In Amnesia: The Bunker

The main obstacle to getting this Achievement and Trophy is figuring out specifically when “things get interesting.” This point in the game is very early on before you even reach the Save Room of the game. You will need to start a new save and get passed (or skip) the intro and awaken in the bunker. Make your way through the halls of the Infirmary and make your way to the kitchen. When you enter this room, a wounded soldier will call you over and asks you to kill him yourself before The Beast gets him.

He will direct you to the nearby pantry to get some ammo. Upon getting the ammo and making your way out of the pantry, The Beast will burst out of the wall and grab the man, dragging him into the darkness of the bunker. Once the man disappears from sight, open up the pause menu and quit back to the game’s main menu.

If you quit at the correct moment, then you will be rewarded with the Nope, c’est trop! Achievement and Trophy!