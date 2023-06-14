Amnesia: The Bunker – Shell Shocked Achievement Guide

While the majority of Amnesia: The Bunker takes place in the titular underground facility, there is an area just beyond its walls that holds dark and terrifying secrets. The Roman Ruins is where the terrible Beast that hunts you came from and there are more horrors down here as well. This area is also where you are able to get the Shell-Shocked Achievement which tasks players with shooting at specific “visions” that are seen in these ancient tunnels. This description might appear a little cryptic, so allow me to explain how to unlock this Achievement! This guide will explain to players how to unlock the Shell Shocked Achievement and Trophy in Amnesia: The Bunker.

More Amnesia: The Bunker Guides:

Amnesia: The Bunker – Full Achievement and Trophy List | Amnesia: The Bunker – How to Save Your Game | Amnesia: The Bunker – Map System Explained | Amnesia: The Bunker – Cut It Off Achievement Guide | Amnesia: The Bunker – Where to Find All Map Parts | Cartographer Achievement Guide | Amnesia: The Bunker – Generator System Explained | Amnesia: The Bunker – How to Lift the Emergency Lockdown | Gave the All Clear Achievement Guide | Amnesia: The Bunker – How to Get the Wrench | Amnesia: The Bunker – How to Get the Cutters | Toolist Achievement Guide

How To Get The Shell Shocked Achievement In Amnesia: The Bunker

To get this Achievement, you will need to journey to the Roman Ruins, which you can reach by going through Storage Area C in the Arsenal. The door to this, however, is locked with a chain, which means you will first need to get the Cutters item. Gameranx has a full guide on how to get the Cutters that can be found linked here. Once the chain cutters are acquired, go to the Arsenal area and go to the Storage Area that players need to crawl into by going under the rubble shown below.

Once in the Storage Area after opening the door with the Cutters, players will find the area completely flooded. To clear out the water, power the machinery found directly to the left of the door and then swim to the lever at the far end of the flooded room. Once the machine is one and the lever is flipped into the down position, the water will be drained out and allow open a pathway just beyond the previously mentioned lever. Follow the path that is revealed until ancient Roman columns are seen and then continue until a collection of tables is found near a shallow pool of water. To the right of these tables is a hole in the wall that leads into the ancient tunnels.

Finding The “Visions”

In the Ruins, there is a heavy fog that permeates through the whole area. While in this fog, it is possible to sometimes see black, transparent figures patrolling the halls and then quickly vanishing. These are the “visions” the Achievement/Trophy mentions. You will need to find one of these visions and shoot it before it disappears.

Some have reported that the Achievement won’t unlock if you shoot the figure with the pistol, so just to make sure it does unlock, I suggest using the shotgun. Check out Gameranx’s guide on how to get the shotgun here. When you shoot the vision you should unlock the Shell Shocked Achievement and Trophy!