Amnesia: The Bunker – Beast Master Achievement Guide

What makes The Beast, the monstrous creature pursuing you throughout Amnesia: The Bunker, so dangerous is that you cannot kill it. No matter how much you burn it, shoot it, or gas it, the monster will always come back. While you with your regular weapons can kill it, there is an Achievement called Beast Master that tasks you with sending The Beast back into the “screaming darkness.” Doing this will effectively kill it and even give you a slightly different ending to the game, but it can only be done at a very specific point in the game. This guide will show players how to unlock the Beast Master Achievement and Trophy in Amnesia: The Bunker.

More Amnesia: The Bunker Guides:

How To Get The Beast Master Achievement In Amnesia: The Bunker

The Beast Master Achievement and Trophy is unlocked after blowing open the exit from the bunker. To do this, you will need to get the Dynamite Bundle from the Arsenal and the Detonator Handle from the Roman Ruins. This is where you can find Gameranx’s guides on how to get the Dynamite Bundle and where to find the Detonator Handle. Once both items are acquired, return to the Central Bunker and place the Dynamite in the rubble at the exit and the Handle in the Detonator. Once both items are in place, interact with the Detonator to blow open a hole.

This exit will bring you to an underground structure and your final confrontation with The Beast. You will need to navigate a series of bridges to cross over to the exit. When crossing the bridges, keep an eye out for wooden bridges. You will need to use these in order to defeat The Beast. These wooden bridges can be destroyed, so you will need to get The Beast to stand on one of these bridges and then break it. The best way to do this is to get The Beast to chase you across one of these bridges and then throw the Rabbit Toy on the bridge. This item will distract The Beast for a long time. While he looks at the Rabbit Toy, use a grenade to blow up the bridge. Check out Gameranx’s guide on how to get the Rabbit Toy.

If this is done correctly, the bridge should explode, causing The Beast to fall into the abyss beneath this giant structure. Once The Beast falls, you should unlock the Beast Master Achievement and Trophy!

