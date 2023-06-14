The Last Of Us Part 1 Now Verified On Steam Deck After Latest Patch

It looks like Sony could have just delayed this release instead of ruining their own reputation.

The Last of Us Part 1 is Steam Deck Verified after Naughty Dog and Iron Galaxy publish patch v1.1.0 for PC.

Naughty Dog revealed the game’s verified status in their announcement for the patch, and this can be confirmed independently on SteamDB.

The damage is done, as they say, as it’s been a little over two months since The Last of Us Part 1 PC was released. The fact that Naughty Dog was quick to issue an apology was an indication that they knew well beforehand that this port wasn’t ready for release.

Perhaps passive aggressively, Valve did not hesitate to indicate their displeasure when they rescinded its Steam Deck Verified status shortly after.

Now, we will assume that the choice to release in this condition was not from Naughty Dog, but somewhere up in Sony’s leadership. Right up until now we had been seeing great ports of games from PlayStation Studios, so this was just as surprising as it was disappointing.

I want to say that we should give Naughty Dog credit for fixing the game so quickly. But clearly, if they could get it done in this amount of time, Sony could have made the call to delay that release until the game was ready.

It really was a shortsighted decision on Sony’s part, as now gamers may not trust the company with their PC releases in the future. It remains to be seen if this turnaround was enough to regain that trust, but the Steam Reviews don’t seem to indicate it.

You can read the full patch notes below:

Optimizations to improve global CPU and GPU performance throughout the game

Overall improvements to texture and environment loading

Improved shader compilations times

Fixed a crash that could occur after changing custom controller settings

Fixed a crash that could occur in Photo Mode when saving images in 4K

Fixed a crash that could occur when playing on Ultra graphics preset with DLSS enabled

Fixed a crash that could occur when using a mouse with a high DPI

Fixed a crash that could occur when entering Options > Graphics

Fixed multiple crashes affecting players with Intel GPUs

Fixed an issue where players could lose the ability to aim or shoot immediately after exiting menus

Fixed an issue where the Flashlight tutorial would not leave the screen if ignored

Fixed an issue where exiting Photo Mode could cause the player to throw an equipped item

Fixed issues where players could see outside the game world in some locations

Addressed issues where screen tearing could still occur with V-Sync enabled

Fixed an audio issue that could occur when using a USB audio device alongside Spatial Audio Plug-Ins

Added support for players using third-party audio drivers

Fixed an issue where changing graphics presets (Options > Graphics > Graphics Presets) in-game would not save

Fixed an issue where the Speedrun timer could roll back after a crash or when quitting to desktop

Fixed an issue where scrollable menu descriptions could not be navigated with a mouse scroll wheel

Updated the QTE button UI to correctly display when using Xbox controllers

Corrected several in-game, menu, and text-to-speech translation errors

GPU Performance HUD more accurately displays usage when launched, CPU Performance HUD now more accurate

Corrected an issue where the Aiming Mirror settings did not affect motion sensor aiming

Fixed an issue where settings would not Reset to Defaults if players had any of the menu drop downs still open

Fixed an issue so that scrolling in Photo Mode does not affect the in-game camera

Fixed an issue where the game could reset a user’s Monitor setting when launching the game

Fixed an issue where the shader loading could be shown as complete before it actually was

Fixed an issue with Corsair and Logitech device LEDs turning off on start-up

Display settings are now saved per device and not shared through cloud saves

[The Suburbs] Fixed a crash that could occur in the sniper fight

[The Suburbs] Fixed an issue where Sam would appear wet during a cinematic in a dry area

Added a new Very Low graphics preset (Options > Graphics > Graphics Presets)

Added a new AI Quality setting in the graphics menu (Options > Graphics)

Added a new Dynamic Lights Quality setting in the graphics menu (Options > Graphics)

AMD

Fixed an issue where the game could crash while shaders were building on AMD hardware

Fixed an issue where FPS could be impacted while enabling the GPU Usage monitor (Options > HUD > GPU Usage)

Epic Games Store

Fixed a crash that could occur when quitting to the main menu

Fixed an issue where vibrations did not work for some players

Steam

Fixed a crash affecting players missing a Steam user folder

Steam Deck