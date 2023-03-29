Naughty Dog Promises To Fix The Last Of Us Part 1 Issues On PC After Fan Uproar

Unfortunately, the big promise of all the extra features this port had, that it would be the definitive version of the game, was not met, because of its poor optimization.

Naughty Dog has released a statement promising to fix The Last Of Us Part 1 on PC, after its release saw extreme fan outcry over its poor performance upon launch.

This port was done by Naughty Dog in partnership with Iron Galaxy Studios, and is based on the complete remake of the game for the PlayStation 5.

We had reported on the optimizations and extra features made for the game. Based on what Naughty Dog had promised in an official blog post on the PlayStation Blog, and their stellar reputation, we had expected it to be the definitive version of the game. So on our end, it is also a genuine disappointment.

As reported by Video Games Chronicle, the game currently sits on a negative reception on Steam, following its release on that platform and Epic Games Store. Epic Games Store does not currently have a system for user reviews.

A quick review of its current Steam page shows a Mostly Negative rating based on 6,162 reviews. The complaints found here are similar to what Video Games Chronicle had observed. The Last Of Us Part 1 on PC is poorly optimized, and subsequently has very poor performance on the platform.

Naughty Dog shared this message on Twitter:

“The Last of Us Part I PC players: we’ve heard your concerns, and our team is actively investigating multiple issues you’ve reported.

We will continue to update you, but our team is prioritizing updates and will address issues in upcoming patches.

Our team continues to monitor our support pages, submit a ticket for any issues you encounter here: https://feedback.naughtydog.com/hc/en-us/requests/new

For more information, please check out our Known Issues page for the PC version to see some of the issues our team is investigating: https://feedback.naughtydog.com/hc/en-us/articles/14377887346452-Known-Issues”

As of this reading, this is the message Naughty Dog has on ongoing issues:

“We are currently investigating the following issues:

Loading shaders takes longer than expected

Performance and stability is degraded while shaders are loading in the background

Older graphics drivers leads to instability and/or graphical problems

Game may be unable to boot despite meeting the minimum system requirements

A potential memory leak”

Unfortunately, this makes The Last Of Us Part 1 on PC is only the latest game to launch with issues. As strange as it seems, both Dead Space Remake, and its purported spiritual successor, The Callisto Protocol, both launched with performance issues as well.

We can probably expect Naughty Dog and Iron Galaxy to get this port fixed in time. But, if you had high expectations for this port, unfortunately, those were definitely not met and you should probably wait for when it gets fixed before you buy it.