The Last Of Us Part 1 On PC Will Have Ultra-Wide, 3D Audio, Left Behind, And More

Dare I say Naughty Dog was allowed to make a better version of The Last Of Us Part 1 on PC than on PlayStation 5.

Sony has revealed the feature set that will come with The Last Of Us Part 1 when it arrives on PC in a blog post.

First things first, this version of the game will truly exceed the PlayStation 5 version with Ultra-Wide Monitor support. As long as your PC can run 4K, it can display true 4K on both 21:9 Ultrawide and 32:9 Super Ultrawide.

If your home entertainment setup has a 3D audio setup, whether that’s Sony’s own 360 Reality Audio or Dolby Atmos, The Last Of Us Part 1 will feature 3D audio support so you can feel like you’re right there while playing.

Immersion goes even deeper with full wired DualSense support, so that Sony’s own proprietary features like haptic feedback and dynamic triggers are available for PC players.

However, you can also use a host of other gamepads and controller options on PC, including the DualShock 4. The Last Of Us Part 1 will have a wide range of control customization. Beyond control remapping, you can have primary and secondary bindings for mouse and keyboard, a special adaptive mode to use controllers with your mouse and keyboard, and more.

Other features that are part of the PC port are AMD FSR 2.2 support, Nvidia DLSS Super Resolution support, VSync and frame rate cap options, and some PC only features, such as adjustable Texture Quality, Shadows, Reflections, and Ambient Occlusion.

Naughty Dog also offers a range of recommended specs, going beyond minimum and recommended to performance and ultra specs. All versions will need 100 GB storage and Windows 10 64-bit Version 1909 and above. We’ll list them all below:

Minimum

30 FPS @ 720p

Low Preset Settings

Ryzen 5 1500X

i7-4770K

Radeon 470 (4 GB)

GeForce GTX 970 (4 GB)

GeForce 1050 Ti (4 GB)

16 GB RAM

Recommended

60 FPS @ 1080p

High Preset Settings

Ryzen 5 3600X

i7-8700

Radeon RX 5800 XT (8 GB)

Radeon RX 6600 XT (8 GB)

Geforce RTX 2070 Super (8 GB)

Geforce RTX 3060 (8 GB)

16 GB RAM

Performance

60 FPS @ 1440p

High Preset Settings

Ryzen 5 5600X

i7-9700K

Radeon RX 6750XT

GeForce RTX 2080Ti

32 GB RAM

Ultra

60 FPS @ 4K

Ultra Preset Settings

Ryzen 9 5900X

i5-12600K

RX 7900XT (FSR Quality)

GeForce RTX 4080

32 GB RAM

Finally, The Last Of Us Part 1 on PC will include the Left Behind DLC, Speedrun Mode, Permadeath Mode, Photo Mode, and the accessibility feature suite that was already included on PlayStation 5.

The Last Of Us Part 1 will be available on PC on March 28, 2023, via Windows on Steam and Epic Game Store. Interestingly, Sony revealed that they still have a limited amount of copies of The Last Of Us Part 1 PC Firefly Edition available on their website for US, UK, and select European countries.

You can watch a trailer for the PC release below.