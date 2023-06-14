Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2.0 – Everything New at the Launch of Season 4 | Season 4 Overview

Season 4 of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2.0 has officially begun. The start of a new season will introduce new content to just about every mode across both titles, including a new Battle Pass, new Operators like the returning Nikto, new weapons, and even an entirely new Warzone map. There will also be new challenges and events to enjoy along with long-requested additions to the ever-evolving DMZ mode. This article will break down everything being added at the start of Season 4 in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2.0.

Everything At The Launch Of The Season 4 Update In Call Of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2.0

Overall Additions

This section will cover all the content available to both Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2.0 players. This includes an update to the season-long Event that has been present in both the multiplayer and the Battle Royale, several all-new weapons, and other content.

New Operators: Nikto Returns From Modern Warfare (2019) Along With New Faces

While Season 3 used Alejandro Vargas and Valeria Garza from the Modern Warfare 2 campaign as its figureheads, Season 4 takes a look back to the past and takes a playable Operator from Modern Warfare (2019) and brings him to the new title. Nikto, known for his black mask that covers disfiguring scars on his face, makes a return as the leading Operator for Season 4.

In the narrative, the once-peaceful town of Vondel was threatened by a chemical attack which lead to a PMC brought in to protect the city. It quickly became clear that the PMC forces, led by Nikto, have ulterior motives. Nikto will be unlocked when the Battle Pass is unlocked with other unique skins unlocked through the BlackCell Battle Pass and when players reach Tier 100.

There will also be 3 other Operators at the launch of Season 4. Izzy and Ana Vega will be available as their own purchasable bundle while IO will be an exclusive Operator for those who purchase the BlackCell Battle Pass.

New Battle Pass

Nikto will be the Operator at the forefront of the new premium Battle Pass that will be introduced in Season 4. Just like the previous seasons of Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone, this 100-tier Battle Pass will include over 100 pieces of content including new cosmetics for Vehicles and Operators, Calling Cards, Emblems, and Weapon Blueprints.

Also returning in the upgraded version of the Battle Pass known as BlackCell. First introduced in Season 3, BlackCell cost $29.99 and will give players access to the regular Battle Pass as well as a new BlackCell Sector that will have its own unique rewards and will function as a new starting point for players to go through the Pass.

Some of the new content included in BlackCell includes the previously mentioned IO Operator with an animated skin as well as several new Weapon Blueprints, Vehicle Skins, Finishing Moves, and unique BlackCell Skins It will also give players 20 Tier Skips, with PlayStation players getting 25 Skips, and 1,100 COD Points instantly.

Assault On Vondel Event

The Assault on Vondel Event is set to kick off along with the start of Season 4 and be active until July 7. This new event will take aspects of Season 3’s Trophy Hunt and add a more communal feel to it as not only will players earn unique items for themselves but also new mechanics for the entire player base. The event will task players with completing specific challenges which will then reward them with Medals that can be traded for items.

When a certain number of Medals are earned by the community, new mechanics like the Taxi Boats, Tramways, Reinforcement Flare Field Upgrade, and the Favorite Supply Box will become available for use in the new Warzone map. Vondel. The final reward will be the Tonfa melee weapon that all players will unlock at the same time when the total number of Medals hits a specific number.

New Prestige Levels

Season 4 sees the level cap once again increase as four new Prestiges will be along with 200 new levels for players to grind to. With the current highest level being 650 at Prestige 13, players will now be able to go up to Prestige 14 with Prestige 10 being unlocked at Level 700, Prestige 15 being unlocked at Level 750, Prestige 16 being unlocked at Level 800, and Prestige 17 being unlocked at Level 850.

New Assault Rifle: Tempus Razorback

Another heavy-hitting Assault Rifle, the Tempus Razorback is described as a weapon with an “impressive damage profile” along with a very useful “rapid rate of fire.”

New Sub-Machine Gun: ISO 45

The ISO was first introduced in Season 5 of Modern Warfare (2019) and is now making a return. Joining the Hemlock in the ISO weapon platform, this weapon is said to have a good fire rate that will work best in short and mid-range engagements.

New Melee Weapon: Tonfa

The Tonfa is the new melee weapon that will act as the final reward of the Assault on Vondel Event. This wooden baton was used by Japanese Ryukyu islands as a defensive weapon as part of the martial Kobudō, which used weapons such as the bo staff and sai.

Modern Warfare 2

Season 4 of Modern Warfare 2 will be introducing several new maps to the multiplayer mode. Multiple modes are also getting new variations along with new rewards for its Ranked Play mode being introduced.

6 New Maps: 2 New Core Maps, 2 New Gunfight Maps, 2 New Battle Maps

At the start of Season 4, there will be a total of 6 new maps added to Modern Warfare 2. There will be two maps for the classic Core modes. One is Showdown, a remake of the iconic map from 2007’s Call of Duty 4: Modern Warfare. The other is an all-new experience known as Kunstenaar District. This map is set in the art district of Vondel and takes cues from the game’s fourth campaign mission, “Tradecraft.”

There are also two new Battle maps being added, both of which come from Warzone‘s Al Mazrah map. The first one is Mawizeh Marshlands, which takes place around the River Diamond Luxury Resort located on the bank of a river just outside of Al Mazrah City. The other one is Ahkdar Village, set in the walled-off city of the same name.

Finally, the Gunfight will also be getting 2 new maps to play on at the launch of Season 4. One is known as Mercado and is the interior of the structure found on the east side of the Battle Map Guijarro. The other map is Penthouse, a luxury suite found in the heart of Chicago, the setting of the campaign’s final mission, “Countdown.”

Prisoner Rescue and Search & Destroy Get 12v12 Variants

Two team-focused modes will be expanding their player count! The classic Search & Destroy mode and Modern Warfare 2 original Prisoner Rescue will have new variants of their modes that will have two teams of 12 fighting it out.

New Ranked Play Rewards

This new season of Ranked Play is for both multiplayer and Battle Royale, with both offering their own unique rewards for climbing the competitive ladder. These rewards include new cosmetics and camos and even a Weapon Blueprint. You can check out Gameranx’s full breakdown of the Season 4 Ranked Play rewards here.

Warzone

Warzone is seeing a large amount of new content in the new season. A brand-new map for players to battle it out in along with several new mechanics and changes. The game is set to rework the health of the player and change how many things like Strongholds work. Health is being upped from 100 to 150 while Strongholds will now be active right as the game starts.

New Map: Vondel

This new medium-sized map is larger than Ashika Island by noticeably smaller than Al Mazrah. Set in a European city that has been isolated thanks to Nikto’s PMC, Vondel has many different canals and rivers going through it, cutting its major areas and points of interest into small islands connected by bridges and train systems. With a total of 15 POIs, the city is a cultural and artistic hotspot, so there will be a variety of places that take inspiration from ancient architecture while others stand tall as major modern institutions. At launch, the map will be available to be played in both Resurgence mode and in DMZ. The Battle Royale mode will be added to the map at a later date.

Favorite Supply Box And Reinforcement Flare

As mentioned back in the Assault on Vondel Event, Favorit Supply Boxes and Reinforcement Flares will be new mechanics added to Vondel as players hit milestones in the Assault on Vondel Event. The Favorite Supply Box is the new name of the original Warzone‘s Personal Supply Box. These supply boxes will provide players with the Primary and Secondary of their Favorite Loadout. You can make a Loadout your favorite by going to that custom Loadout and selecting “Set to Favorite.”

Reinforcement Flare is something brand-new to Vondel and can come up clutch in those late games when the rest of your team has been killed. The Reinforcement Flare is a Field Upgrade that, when shot in the air, will redeploy one of your teammates at random. This means you won’t need to go to a Buy Station to bring someone back, but you won’t be able to choose who comes back.

New Vehicle: TAV

With a new map that has so much water throughout it, it only makes sense for a new amphibious vehicle to be added to Warzone. The Tactical Amphibious Vehicle (TAV) carries up to 4 players can travel through both land and water, making it one of the most versatile ways to get around Vondel.

New Lockdown LTM

A new Limited Time Mode coming to Vondel, Lockdown takes the classic Hardpoint game mode from Call of Duty multiplayer and blows it up to the size of a Battle Royale map. Quad teams will spawn in with Custom Loadouts and will battle it out to hold a rotating capture zone around the map. The first team to reach the score limit wins!

High Stakes Public Event

The High Stakes Event will be the new Public event in Vondel. When it begins, grates will fall from the sky similar to how loadout drops do. Capturing these drops will give players Double Level XP and/or Double Weapon XP for the remainder of that game.

Vengeance Icon

The new Vengeance Icon will provide players with hints on where an enemy is when a teammate is killed in Resurgence. When a teammate is killed, an icon will point in the general direction of the killer and will be up for the entire time that your teammate is dead. If you are able to get revenge and kill their killer, 5 seconds will be taken off all of your teammates’ Resurgence Time along with the normal amount of time that is taken off for defeating an enemy.

DMZ

DMZ continues to grow and expand with Season 4 set to introduce a whole new out-of-game progression system that will make the mode even more rewarding.

New Map: Vondel

As discussed in the Warzone section, the DMZ mode will also be gaining access to the new Vondel map, giving players a new exclusion zone to explore. This map will have all-new missions and enemy encounters for players to experience.

Inventory Reset And Mission Refresh

Just like at the start of Season 2, DMZ will be emptying the inventory of all players as well as their Faction Missions. This means that all weapons, keys, and mission items will be deleted. This is being done to introduce a new collection of Missions and new features with the new Forward Operating Base feature that will change how progression is done.

Forward Operating Base

The Forward Operating Base, aka the FOB, will be a new hub area found in the pre-game lobby of DMZ. This hub can be upgraded by completing missions. These upgrades are broken down into 4 categories. The Weapon Locker will expand the number of Insured Weapons and Contraband Weapon Stash. It can also be upgraded to decrease Insured Weapon cooldown times. Your Stash can increase the size of your new Wallet as well as your Key Stash size. The Bounty Boards will provide discounts to Buy Stations as well as Personal Exfilx and Barter recipes. Finally, the Communications Station will introduce the new Urgent Mission system.

Dynamic Fog

The weather in Vondel can change at a moment’s notice. Keep an eye on weather reports on the map as well as city-wide announcements for when the fog begins to move across the area. This can greatly impede your vision and make gunfights much more difficult. This system will also be on Vondel in other modes but to a much less degree compared to DMZ.

Urgent Missions, Wallet, and Faction Reputation

As mentioned in the FOB section, there are several new additions to not just the in-match parts of DMZ but also the pre-game system. Urgent Missions will be time-sensitive missions that can be accessed when the Communication Station is upgraded. This mission will rotate daily, giving you access to rewards and Faction Reputation.

Faction Reputation is the new way to go up through the Tiers of the different Factions in DMZ. To go up a Mission Tier for a Faction, players will still need to complete a Tier’s Story Mission, but to unlock that Story Mission, players need to get enough Reputation with the Faction. Faction Reputation can be gotten from regular missions as well as Urgent Missions.

The new Wallet system allows players to take the Cash they earn from a match and bank it outside of that match instead of that money immediately being transferred to Insured Weapon cooldown time. This will allow players to enter an infiltration with money already on hand, cutting out the scavenging that needed to be done previously every game.

New Vehicle Boss: The Bullfrog

Just like the previous seasons, Season 4 will introduce new Boss and HVTs into the DMZ. This is the first HVT boss to be added to DMZ that is a vehicle, making it only the second vehicle boss in the entire game behind the Commander Helo. This boss is known as the Bullfrog and while we know its name, further details haven’t been revealed as of yet. We can be certain that taking this thing down will definitely provide players will impressive rewards.

New Faction: Phalanx

The start of Season 4 will also see the introduction of a new faction in DMZ known as Phalanx, who will be replacing the faction introduced in Season 3, REDACTED. Just like Legion, White Lotus, Black Mous, and Crown, the faction with have some lore pertaining to the story of DMZ as well as several new unique missions.

You can check out the Infinity Ward blog post regarding the new content coming in Season 4 linked here. This is all just scratching the surface of what Season 4 will hold as Season 4 Reloaded is set to introduce much more content in July, including new maps, game modes, and the fourth and final Raid event. Stay tuned to Gameranx for future news, updates, and guides on Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 as well as Warzone 2.0.

C