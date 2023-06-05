Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0 DMZ – How to Unlock All Weapon Case Rewards in Koschei Complex

Similar to the other maps found in the DMZ mode of Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0, Koschei Complex has a special item called the Weapon Case that will provide you with several unique Weapon Case Rewards. This case is a heavily sought-after item that players will want to know how to get, especially since the process of getting it puts a fairly challenging HVT boss battle in their path. This guide will break down how to get all 6 Koschei Complex Weapon Cases Rewards in the DMZ mode in Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0.

More Call of Duty Guides:

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2- New Ledge Hang Mechanic Explained | Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2- Prisoner Rescue Game Mode Explained | Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2- New Perk System Explained | Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2- Knock Out Game Mode Explained | Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2- How to Switch Between Killstreaks and Scorestreaks | Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2- How to Weapon Inspect | Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2- Full Achievement and Trophy List | Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2- Crocodile Achievement / Trophy Guide | Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2- Crappy Way to Die Achievement / Trophy Guide | Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2- Nessie Achievement / Trophy Guide

How To Get The Koschei Complex Weapon Case In DMZ

Just like all of the other Weapon Cases (with the exception of Building 21), the Weapon Case is being protected by a HVT boss that must be defeated before players can get the case. This time the case is actually protected by two HVTs: The Rhinoceros And Sniper. Head to the area called Factory Admin found at the West end of the facility. Players that enter from the Barracks or the Defense Research Division areas (which are reached by going into the Tariq Bridge and Oasis entrances, respectively, in Al Mazrah) can find keys that unlock secret paths into the area with the bosses while everyone else will need to get their hands on a Factory Admin Key and use it on the large yellow door leading to the area from Chemical Plant. The Factory Admin Key can spawn in one of the vents found at the center of the Chemical Plant, but only one is guaranteed to spawn per game. It is possible for AI Combatants to randomly drop the key, so keep an eye out if another team has gotten the key.

Once in the Factory Admin, drop down to the Factory Wing through the open glass and go through the guarded area to reach the battle arena with the Rhinoceros And Sniper. The Rhinoceros is a heavily armored soldier wielding a GS .50 with a Riot Shield on their back. They are a hefty bullet sponge, so it is best to bring in a team that is using high-powered weapons such as the KV Broadside with Incendiary Rounds. Heavily-armored soldiers will constantly spawn to support the Rhinoceros along with the Sniper providing overwatch from the second floor, so it is best to get this first boss out of the way as quickly as possible.

When The Rhinoceros is dead, a door at the Northend of the room will unlock, leading up to the second floor. This upper area is rigged with many traps and several armored enemies protecting the Sniper. The best strategy here is to have the team engage with the armored enemies while one player goes through the area defusing the C4 bombs. The Sniper himself uses a custom Victus XMR and is distinguished from the other enemies by his goggles and laser sight. While not as heavily armored as the Rhinoceros, he does have a fair amount of health and will try to keep his distance, so keep pursuing him until he is backed into a counter and just keep shooting him until he dies.

Once the Sniper is killed, he will drop the Secure Room Key. Pick it up and the door leading to the area will be marked on your team’s HUD. Go over to the marker and interact with the keypad next to the large yellow door to gain access to the room.

The Secure Room has a lot of really good loot inside along with the Weapon Case. Picking up the case, just like on all the other maps, will make you visible to all other players in the game, so make your way to an Extraction Point as quickly as possible.

Once you extract with the Case for the first time, you will receive the first reward on the list provided below. Each time you extract with a Case going forward, you will get the next item on the list until you get all 6 of them. Extracting with a Case after this list is completed will get you some XP.

Below is a list of all 6 of the rewards you can get from Weapon Cases from Koschei Complex:

The Queen – Loading Screen

– Loading Screen Double XP Token – Battle Pass

– Battle Pass Hunting Bug – Calling Card

– Calling Card Incubating – Emblem

– Emblem Double XP Token – Weapon Level

– Weapon Level LA-VX 330 – LA-B 330 Weapon Blueprint

Stay tuned to Gameranx for future news, updates, and guides on Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 as well as Warzone 2.0.

More Call of Duty Guides:

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2- All Safe Codes and Locations | Gentleman Thief Achievement / Trophy Guide | Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2- Keeping this One Achievement / Trophy Guide | Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2- Test Drive Achievement / Trophy Guide | Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Campaign: Ending and Post-Credit Scene Explained | Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2- How to Fix Vault Edition Operator Bug | How to Get Vault Edition Operators | Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2- Where Is Hardcore Mode? | Tier 1 Mode Explained | Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2- How to Check Your K/D | Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2: Best Kastov-74u Loadout | Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2- How to Unlock Mastery Calling Cards and Emblems | Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2- Best M4 Loadout | Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2: Mastery Camo System Explained | How to Unlock Gold, Platinum, Polyatomic, and Orion | Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2- Easy Ways to Earn Killstreaks in Multiplayer | Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2- How to Level Up Your Weapons FAST | Weapon XP Grind Tips and Tricks | Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2- How to Unlock All Launch Operators | Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2- How to Turn Off Crossplay | Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2.0 – Everything New at the Launch of Season 3 | Season 3 Overview | Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2.0 – All Season 3 Battle Pass Content | Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 – How to Toggle Night Vision Goggles | Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2.0 – Trophy Hunt Event Explained | Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 – Cranked Game Mode Explained | Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 – Gunfight Explained | Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0 – DMZ Overhaul Explained | Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0 DMZ – How To Use the Personal Exfil | Personal Exfil Explained | Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0 DMZ – Barter System Explained | Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0 DMZ – Where to Find Secure and Scavenge Backpacks | New Backpack Types Explained | Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0 DMZ – New Season 3 Armor Plate Carriers Explained