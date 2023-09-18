Final Fantasy VII Rebirth Post Highlights Game’s Combat

Many gamers were pleased last week when the new Final Fantasy VII Rebirth trailer dropped and teased all sorts of things to highlight how impressive the upcoming sequel title would be. The remake saga is bringing back much of what made the original PS1 game beloved but also putting a modern twist on things both within the story and the gameplay systems. The gameplay mechanics were easily one of the biggest departures from the original title, but fans didn’t mind that. So, with the sequel, they hope to see even more improvements that showcase just how much Square Enix has learned from their initial remake title.

In a post on Twitter, the game’s official handled showed off some new screenshots of certain characters in action, including Cloud and Aerith. They also gave some small insights into how certain things will go in combat:

Like before, players can use basic attacks, special attacks, or magic, and then abilities unique to each character. The trick is knowing which to use when and ensuring your gauges are full enough to do the desired damage or deliver a certain effect to a foe. While these were present in the last title, one can expect changes.

For example, your party potential is much more expansive in Final Fantasy VII Rebirth. Previously, you could only have Cloud, Tifa, Barrett, and Aerith in your party, and it was rare that you honestly got to “choose” who would be in the party. This time, you’ll have Red XIII, Yuffie, Cait Sith, and possibly Vincent joining your party, greatly expanding your options. There will also be a section where you can play as Sephiroth, which has many fans excited.

Another “new” addition to the game will be the combo system. The system was initially shown off via the Yuffie DLC content that was eventually batched with the game on PC and PS5. The system will let you work with another character to build up damage on foes, and then you can deliver a devastating combo attack. Many fans saw the Yuffie DLC as a “test run” for things like this, and we know via the trailers that characters like Cloud, Tifa, and Aerith will have options for combo pairings and moves.

All told, the game looks to be improving in every area while also teasing that there are some key changes on the way. What will fate decide for players? They’ll find out on January 29th.