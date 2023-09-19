How to Pre-Register for Honkai: Star Rail on PlayStation 5

On September 14, 2023, HoYoverse announced that Honkai: Star Rail will officially launch on PlayStation 5 on October 11, 2023. Regardless of the number of registrants, all players who complete registration will receive the 4-Star Light Cone “The Seriousness of Breakfast.” Upon release, players will also receive the 4-Star Cavern Relic set “Musketeer of Wild Wheat.”

Currently, there is no information about an Xbox version. There is also no confirmation that Honkai: Star Rail will be available on PlayStation 4.

How to Pre-Register

If you have a HoYoverse account, make sure to log in before pre-registration. Your information will automatically prepopulate and this will ensure that the cross-save function works on your account.

Fortunately, you do not need a HoYoverse account to pre-register. Instead, follow the steps below:

Go to HoYoverse’s Pre-Registration page and select Pre-Register Now. Add your email, then receive your verification code. This should appear within about 10 seconds. If it does not work, you can request another verification code after 60 seconds. Enter your verification code. The code will expire after 30 minutes. Check the “I consent” box and submit your information. You should see a Pre-Registration Successful screen!

You can also register on the HoYoLAB website by clicking the Pre-Register button on the upper right side of the website. This window will appear on every HoYoLAB page.

Pre-Registration Bonuses

In addition to pre-order bundles, Honkai: Star Rail has set up bonuses for major registration milestones. As of publication, there are over 880,546 registrants, so three of the four incentives are now guaranteed at launch.

Number of Registrants Reward 100,000 10,000 Credits 300,000 5 Adventure Log 600,000 5 Condensed Aether 1,000,000 4-Star Light Cone “The Seriousness of Breakfast”

PlayStation 5 Giveaway

Finally, HoYoverse has offered all registrants the chance to win one of three PlayStation 5 base edition consoles. Given the wording, these will not be the Digital Editions. So yes, you get the disc drive!

Registering through either the official website or HoYoLAB will be eligible to win. Winners will be announced on October 20, 2023, as part of the original post on the Honkai: Star Rail X (formerly Twitter) account. Make sure to have some money set aside for tax purposes – this is the fine print that you need to know but it’s easily overlooked. Tax will most likely be around $60 USD for a PlayStation 5 console.

Currently, HoYoverse has not specified an end date for giveaway entries. Entries are tied to account emails. HoYoverse allows one email per account. If you want to take advantage of cross-saving, then you can only enter the giveaway once.

