Pokemon Go is getting a Ticket of Treats event which is split into four parts.
Pokemon Go Ticket of Treats kicks off at 12 AM on October 1 and concludes on 11:59 PM local time on October 29. Trainers are going to be kept busy in October as there are various rewards up for grabs throughout the month.
Pokemon Go Ticket of Treats Event Schedule and Bonuses
The following bonuses will be active every day from the moment you purchase a ticket until the event ends:
- 1.5x additional XP awarded for your first catch of the day
- 1.5x additional Stardust for your first catch of the day
Then, extra bonuses will go live on specific dates.
Ticket of Treats Part 1 – October 5: Ultra Beast Guzzlord returns to five-star raids and completing its Timed Research tasks will grant you:
- Three Premium Battle Passes
Ticket of Treats Part 2 – October 12: Complete the Timed Research tasks associated with the Harvest Festival event and earn:
- One Mossy Lure
- Additional encounters with Large Size and Super Size Pumpkaboo
Ticket of Treats Part 3 – October 19: Begins with the launch of Pokemon Go Halloween 2023 and taking on the Timed Research tasks will see you gain:
- Two Incubators
- Additional encounters with Phantump
Ticket of Treats Part 4 – October 26: The Pokemon Go Halloween event continues and here’s the final batch of rewards:
- Three Silver Pinap Berries
- Two Super Incubators
- Two Rare Candies
- Additional encounters with Misdreavus and Phantump
Tickets are priced at $5.00 (or the equivalent pricing tier in your local currency.) By purchasing a ticket, you’ll be able to access all the bonuses and the four ticket-exclusive Timed Research opportunities listed above.