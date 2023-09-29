Fortnite: How to get Free Celebrating Women Cosmetics

Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 4 is well underway and within the new content and crossovers is a Celebrating Women event. Epic Games are shining the light on the women in Fortnite, who continue to make strides in the community. To get you into the spirit, you can claim five free Celebrating Women cosmetics and use them in your next match.

Freebies are great, but that’s not all that is available through the event. The Icon Radio has been taken over by female artists, so turn up the music while you’re driving around the island. In addition, creator made islands made by women are being showcased and there’s something for everyone to enjoy

How to claim free Celebrating Women cosmetics in Fortnite

During the event, you can claim:

Heartburst Emote

Hearts Up Emoticon

Winner’s Heart Spray

Reinvention Weapon Wrap

Banner Icon

To claim the cosmetics, all you have to do is:

Go to the in-game store

Scroll down the store until you see the Celebrating Women tab

Here, you’ll see the cosmetics priced at of 0 V-Bucks

Click the purchase button on each item to add it to your locker for free

Once you’ve claimed your items, you can instantly equip them

Celebrating Women creative islands

The islands that’ll be featured as part of the Celebrating Women event are:

The Celebrating Women event will end in Fortnite on October 9 which is when you’ll have to claim the cosmetics by. It isn’t often Epic Games hand out free cosmetics, so make sure to pick them up before it’s too late.