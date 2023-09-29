Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone – How to Unlock the Dual Kamas Melee Weapon

Season 6 of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone has brought a large amount of new horror-themed content just in time as we enter the spookiest time of the year. Along with major crossovers with Operators and Skins, the return of the Haunting Event, and several new maps, some of the major additions are the three new weapons that have been added to the game’s ever-expanding arsenal. One of these weapons is an all-new Melee Weapon known as the Dual Kamas. These stylish curved blades will allow you to cut through any obstacle with ease and allow you to look cool while doing so. Players will want to get this new weapon which will be able to get carried forward to Modern Warfare 3, but first, they will need to know how to unlock it. This guide will tell players how to unlock the Dual Kamas in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone.

More Call of Duty Guides:

How To Unlock The Dual Kamas Melee Weapon In Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 And Warzone

The Dual Kamas Melee Weapon can be unlocked through the Season 6 Battle Pass and is located in the F18 Sector. This means that players will just need to earn enough Battle Pass Tokens to reach the Sector that the weapon is found in and then use those same tokens to get the weapon.

The Dual Kamas Melee Weapon is F18’s HVT item and will force players to unlock all of the items found in this Sector first before being able to spend a Battle Pass Token on the new weapon. This item is the free item in this Sector, so even players who don’t buy the Premium Battle Pass will be able to obtain the brand-new weapon. That being said, the quickest way to reach this Sector is through the BlackCell version of the Battle Pass thanks to the secondary starting point that comes along with this purchase.

Starting at the BlackCell Sector, you only need 15 Battle Pass Tokens to unlock the weapon and since you get more than 15 Tokens along with the BlackCell, you can get them immediately. If you don’t want to spend the extra money, you will need to follow the bottom path of the Battle Pass all the way around the map to reach Sector F18. This will see you starting at the F1 Sector and then through Sectors F2, F3, F4, F15, F16, F17, and then F18. The free user and regular Premium Battle Pass user will need to get a minimum of 40 Battle Pass Tokens to get this weapon.

While players don’t need to complete a challenge and only have to focus on the Battle Pass, there is another way of getting the new weapon. The DMZ mode of Warzone allows players to instantly unlock the new Melee Weapon if the weapon is found in-game and a player is able to escape a match with it in their inventory. If players find the weapon in the exclusion zones of the mode, whether that be from looting the map and enemies or a teammate simply drops the weapon for them to pick it, they can extract the weapon to unlock it. Any bundle that is purchased that has the Dual Kamas in it will also unlock the weapon for you to use across any of the modes in either Modern Warfare 2‘s multiplayer or Warzone.