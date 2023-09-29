Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone – How to Unlock the ISO 9mm SMG

Yet another ISO platform weapon has joined the ever-expanding arsenal of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone as the ISO 9mm is part of the three new weapons introduced at the start of the Season 6 content drop. This compact SMG has a high rate of fire and exceptional handling can allow players to quickly get around and drop their opponents. es will allow you to cut through any obstacle with ease and allow you to look cool while doing so. Players will want to get this new weapon which will be able to get carried forward to Modern Warfare 3, but first, they will need to know how to unlock it. This guide will tell players how to unlock the ISO 9mm in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone.

More Call of Duty Guides:

How To Unlock The ISO 9mm SMG In Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 And Warzone

While some weapons that have been added to Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2.0 require players to complete a challenge or even force players to find the weapon in Warzone‘s extraction mode, DMZ, the ISO 9mm is a weapon that is quite easy to get for players that put the playtime in. The new SMG is found in the Season 6 Battle Pass, located in the F4 Sector. This means that players will just need to earn enough Battle Pass Tokens to reach the Sector that the weapon is found in and then use those same tokens to get the weapon. The quickest way to the sector is to start at Sector F1 and then follow the bottom path to Sector F4. This will bring you through Sectors F1, F2, F3, and F4. So, if you use the automatic unlock feature, this will be the first new weapon that you unlock.

The ISO 9mm SMG is F4’s HVT item and will force players to unlock all of the items found in this Sector first before being able to spend a Battle Pass Token on the new weapon. This item is the free item in this Sector, so even players who don’t buy the Premium Battle Pass will be able to obtain the brand-new weapon. If you take the path mentioned above, you will need to get a minimum of 20 Battle Pass Tokens to unlock the new SMG.

While players don’t need to complete a challenge and only have to focus on the Battle Pass, there is another way of getting the new weapon. The DMZ mode of Warzone allows players to instantly unlock the new SMG if the weapon is found in-game and a player is able to escape a match with it in their inventory. If players find the weapon in the exclusion zones of the mode, whether that be from looting the map and enemies or a teammate simply drops the weapon for them to pick it, they can extract the weapon to unlock it. Any bundle that is purchased that has the ISO 9mm in it will also unlock the weapon for you to use across any of the modes in either Modern Warfare 2‘s multiplayer or Warzone.