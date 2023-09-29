Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone – How to Unlock the TR-76 Geist Assault Rifle

As the sixth and final content update for Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone begins, the start of the last batch of post-launch weapons has been introduced as 3 new weapons can be found as part of the horror-themed Season 6. One of these weapons is a brand-new Assault Rifle known as the TR076 Geist. This hard-hitting weapon has a solid rate of fire that is fast enough and powerful enough to quickly drop any target but also gives players good handling to control the recoil to engage in gunfights at just about any range. Players will want to get this new weapon which will be able to get carried forward to Modern Warfare 3, but first, they will need to know how to unlock it. This guide will tell players how to unlock the TR-76 Geist in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone.

More Call of Duty Guides:

How To Unlock The TR-76 Geist Assault Rifle In Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 And Warzone

Following the trend of new weapons introduced at the start of a season, the TR-76 Geist can be unlocked through the Season 6 Battle Pass, located in the F7 Sector. This means that players will just need to earn enough Battle Pass Tokens to reach the Sector that the weapon is found in and then use those same tokens to get the weapon. The quickest way to reach this Sector is by starting at the F1 Sector and then moving up the leftmost side of the Battle Pass map through Sectors F1, F5, F6, and then F7.

The TR-76 Geist Assault Rifle is F7’s HVT item and will force players to unlock all of the items found in this Sector first before being able to spend a Battle Pass Token on the new weapon. This item is the free item in this Sector, so even players who don’t buy the Premium Battle Pass will be able to obtain the brand-new weapon. Following the path laid out above, you will need to get a minimum of 20 Battle Pass Tokens to unlock the weapon.

While players don’t need to complete a challenge and only have to focus on the Battle Pass, there is another way of getting the new weapon. The DMZ mode of Warzone allows players to instantly unlock the new Assault Rifle if the weapon is found in-game and a player is able to escape a match with it in their inventory. If players find the weapon in the exclusion zones of the mode, whether that be from looting the map and enemies or a teammate simply drops the weapon for them to pick it, they can extract the weapon to unlock it. Any bundle that is purchased that has the TR-76 Geist in it will also unlock the weapon for you to use across any of the modes in either Modern Warfare 2‘s multiplayer or Warzone.