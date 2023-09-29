Super Mario RPG Makes Interesting Change To Key Character Ability

One of the things that sometimes gets lost when it comes to remakes of particularly “old titles” in the gaming space is that things that were done in the past don’t always hold up when you remake them. Obviously, the graphics are a big thing that is often improved due to advanced technologies and better televisions in general. Gameplay mechanics can also be fixed, adjusted, and improved due to new trends and wanting a “better flow.” Then, in the case of the Super Mario RPG Remake and certain other games, they need to improve things on a more “politically correct” scale.

Don’t worry, we’re not saying that the game has been changed to overcome “Bad Language” or something truly scandalous, but over on the Nintendo UK Twitter feed, they announced that Mallow would have a unique ability called “Thought Peek” that will help him read the minds of opponents, find out their weaknesses, and more. That doesn’t seem bad at first, right? As that sounds like a standard move you’d find in an RPG.

However, as fans of the original know, the attack was initially called “Psychopath.” So they very much changed the “meaning” of the title, and to be honest…that’s actually fine. Remember, this was originally made in the 90s when you could be a little edgy with your attack names and the models you did of certain characters of a certain gender. But nowadays? It doesn’t really fit. Plus, if you know how kind Mallow is, he’s definitely not a psychopath. So having this small change is fine.

Want a glimpse into your enemies’ innermost thoughts?



It’s easy to forget at times, but Nintendo does see itself as a “family-focused game company,” and they don’t want younger players to be shouting that word if they don’t know what it really means. While gamers have noted the difference in the tweet, they seem to be on board with it.

More “grand scale” changes in the upcoming Super Mario RPG Remake will be a bit more important and vital for gamers to know. For example, for the first time, you can do “team attacks” that can seriously damage enemies. The fun part is that the team attack changes depending on who’s in your lineup and what order you have the characters in. So, you’ll want to try different combos to get epic results.

Plus, the game will have post-campaign boss fights where you can test your strength against more powerful foes than before!