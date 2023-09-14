New Super Mario RPG Remake Trailer Highlights New Game Mechanics

When the Super Mario RPG Remake was announced, fans couldn’t be happier to get the classic SNES game on Nintendo Switch with updated graphics. But, much like with all remakes, they wondered if there was going to be more in store for them. Sure enough, during the Nintendo Direct, the game was revealed to have new gameplay mechanics to help make the title even more tactical and fun. First, the Action Commands will help you do more damage or defend against attacks. But also, you can do attacks against all enemies, and even do new “Triple Moves” to show off your parties full power!

