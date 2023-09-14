Luigi’s Mansion 2 HD Gets New Trailer

When the last Nintendo Direct arrived in June, Nintendo teased that a certain game starring Luigi would be remastered for the Nintendo Switch. Today, the newest Direct revealed Luigi’s Mansion 2 HD would be coming next summer for the console. The classic 3DS title takes Luigi to a haunted village where ghosts are running rampant and he’ll need to suck them up via his trusty vacuum! But that’s not the only thing that was announced aside from the upgraded graphics. There will be multiplayer modes for gamers to enjoy to make the experience even more fun.

*story developing*