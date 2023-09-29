Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 Will Have Very Different Start Screens

The fact of the matter is that people want to be playing Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 right now instead of having to wait several weeks for it. Granted, the game has gone gold, and people are happy that it won’t be delayed again, so there is that. But while the wait is shorter, it’s not short enough. As such, people are starting to look for any pieces of information that can help them satiate their desire for their title. It won’t be enough, but it’ll do for now. For example, on Twitter, someone was able to find out the start screens for the game, and they paint two very different pictures.

As you can see below, the first image features a maskless version of the two Spider-Men, Peter Parker and Miles Morales, watching over New York City. It’s a rather nice shot, emphasizing something important about the title. When the first game came out, the point of it was that Peter Parker had been defending New York City mostly on his own for eight years. Then, he would meet Miles, and the latter would get his powers through certain in-game events.

Then, Miles got training from Peter and would later defend New York on his own while Peter went with MJ on an international adventure, proving himself in the process. So now, the two are united and experienced and ready to take on the new dangers coming their way. We’ve already seen this in part via the tag team moves that they’ll be doing in the field and the fact that you can switch between one and the other both in story missions in key moments and when you’re in the open world.

However, the other start screen paints a much darker picture of what will happen in the sequel. After all, that’s Peter Parker looking at the infamous Symbiote. Said Symbiote will give Peter Parker a new suit and new powers to wield on foes like Kraven the Hunter. As longtime Spider-Man fans know, the Symbiote isn’t just a “new suit.” It’s a living entity with a mind and feelings of its own, and we’re getting the classic version of it here. That means Peter will be dealing with some very dark thoughts and will need his friends to save him from the dangers he will put himself through.

Many adventures lie ahead for these Spider-Men, that’s for sure.

Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 releases on PS5 on October 20th.