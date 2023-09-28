Dying Light 2 Stay Human New Roadmap Trailer Reveals What’s Coming Soon

Dying Light 2 Stay Human fans will have more content to enjoy from October all the way through December. Before the game was released in 2022, the development team over at Techland promised that Dying Light 2 Stay Human would receive plenty of support post-launch. It was said that this game would see five years’ worth of DLC and updates. If you’re looking for another reason to start logging back into the game this year, then we have a new roadmap trailer available. This video will give you another look at what’s coming to the game soon. Of course, we already had a bit of a roadmap graphic to highlight what’s coming this October.

For those unfamiliar, roadmaps for video games highlight the content planned over typically months. We’ll get an outline of what you can expect to land in the game over a series of updates or expansions. For Dying Light 2 Stay Human, we have insight into some of the content planned out. This includes new missions, firearms, new enemy variants, free outfits, a tower raid, quality of life improvements, text chat, co-op missions, new weapon rarity, and more.

Pilgrims, time to update you on our plans for the upcoming months!



Here's a sneak peek at some of the free content coming this fall and winter. Everything shown will be part of regular game updates, available to all DL2SH owners. Oh, did we mention firearms? Stay tuned for more… pic.twitter.com/hckM8hVmmZ — Dying Light (@DyingLightGame) September 21, 2023

These are updates coming to the game over the span of several months as we head towards the end of this year. Likewise, it’s noted that there are several events and crossovers planned. Outside of the holiday celebrations like Halloween, there are crossovers planned for Vampire: The Masquerade and For Honor. There’s even a planned anniversary event coming up and likely an announcement of the start of 2024’s roadmap content.

If you haven’t already played Dying Light 2 Stay Human, the game was released last year for the PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, and PC platforms. The game is centered around a man named Aiden Caldwell, a pilgrim who treks between human settlements. However, his search to learn what happened to his missing sister Mia will have Aiden venturing through his toughest journey yet. As mentioned, the game is readily available across multiple platforms, but a Nintendo Switch version is supposedly still in the works.

For those of you interested in more about the game, you’re in luck. We have a Before You Buy video coverage for the title, which you can view here. This will give you some gameplay footage and some of our impressions. However, note that these are our impressions of the game when it launched and may not accurately depict the gameplay experience today.